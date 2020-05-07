NACOGDOCHES — Though campus is largely closed, Stephen F. Austin State University is abuzz with activity.
Tuesday began the first phase of bringing in plant services workers and deep cleaning the campus, while construction projects continue to roll along as scheduled, university president Scott Gordon said.
Despite canceling all in-person classes until at least the fall semester, enrollment numbers have been growing, Gordon said.
“Over the last couple weeks our summer enrollment numbers have increased and we are actually up 8.5 percent in our enrollment vs. last summer,” Gordon said.
It’s too early to tell about fall enrollment, however, he said. Federal data released Wednesday morning shows a substantial drop in renewals of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by returning students around the nation. Nearly 250,000 fewer low-income students renewed their financial aid for the 2020-21 cycle, the National College Attainment Network reported.
“FAFSA completion is a strong indicator of postsecondary enrollment, so we should carefully monitor FAFSA renewal as a predictor of emerging fall enrollment trends,” the network’s executive director Kim Cook said in a statement.
High school seniors applying for federal aid have also decreased by around 50,000 students nationwide, a 2.8% reduction year-to-year.
Meanwhile, SFA is working on a detailed, multi-phase re-opening modeled around Gov. Greg Abbott’s Open Texas plan. That plan will include guidelines for systematically opening the campus such as whether students and visitors should wear face masks and if Plexiglas barriers will be placed in offices frequented by students.
“We’re going to be doing that on a phased basis,” Gordon said.
Officials have also been working on on what Gordon calls the “Lumberjack Flex Model” that explores ways the university can deal with issues ranging from a resurgence of the coronavirus to how students respond to remote learning.
Campus has been mostly empty since class dismissed March 6 for spring break, except for a few students still living in dorms and construction crews working on a variety of projects, including a new basketball training facility on the corner of University Drive and College Street.
“A lot of the underground work has been completed. If you go by there, you’ll see the walls are coming up,” Gordon said.
Groundbreaking for the new fine arts center, a $50 million project, is on pace for mid-June, and work should begin on the new beef farm facility on U.S. Highway 59 by the end of June.
“Things are starting to progress pretty well,” Gordon said.
