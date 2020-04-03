With Angelina County implementing a stay-home, stay-safe order and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew set to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight, County Judge Don Lymbery clarified that the same exceptions the city is making apply to the county’s curfew, as well.
Essential employees are still allowed to take care of “critical stuff” during curfew hours, according to Lymbery.
“You’ve got to take care of things because you’re to and from work — you can still do those things.”
Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth on Thursday afternoon provided some clarity concerning Lufkin’s stay-home, stay-safe order and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which went into effect Thursday night.
Essential employees traveling to or from work during curfew hours are still allowed to gas up their vehicle, go to the ATM, and shop at or pick up food from any business open during those hours.
Likewise, any businesses deemed essential are still permitted to operate between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to serve the needs of both out-of-town travelers and local essential employees going to and from work during those hours.
The penalty for violating the order is a $1,000 fine, 180 days in the county jail or both.
Lymbery said if he could have put off implementing the order and curfew another week, he would have, “but the cruciality was getting to the point where we couldn’t delay it any longer.”
He also said the county implemented its curfew for “one reason and one reason only.”
“We’ve got to make people realize how important it is to to stay home, stay safe and take care of yourself and your family. We’re trying to tell people not to be running around just because they want to.”
And while the recent rash of overlapping and largely similar orders issued by the county and its cities may be difficult for citizens to keep up with, “one of us is not trying to override the other or anything like that,” Lymbery said.
“The pecking order is this: federal, state, county, city,” he said. “The county is actually the ultimate responsibility when it comes to emergency management. The city actually defers to us because we have to turn in all the requests to the state when we ask for supplies and those things.”
But Lymbery emphasized that the bottom line of concern for the county and all its cities is the same: Stay home and stay safe.
“So many people are not taking this crisis as serious as it is. And people need to understand that the guidelines of washing your hands for 20 seconds, which sounds so ridiculous to those of us who wash our hands 20 times a day anyway — people don’t understand until they’ve done the research on this particular virus, and how it is different from any other virus, and why the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is requiring some of these things," he said. "Then you start to understand that some of these ridiculous things aren’t so ridiculous and you have to take it serious. This is a whole other beast.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.