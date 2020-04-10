Nacogdoches County had five new cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, confirmed Friday afternoon, bringing their total number of cases to 36, according to a press release from Amy Mehaffy, communications and Main Street director for the city of Nacodoches.
The new cases include two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. Travel history and hospitalization statuses for the new patients was not provided.
Nacogdoches County has seen three deaths due to the new coronavirus. A total of 440 tests have been given and 1,450 call center screenings have been conducted in the county, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District was still reporting 16 cases in Angelina County late Friday. Polk County has had nine cases while San Augustine County has had nine cases with one death. A total of 305 tests have been conducted in the area of the ACCHD testing partnership.
The state of Texas was up to 11,671 cases of the new coronavirus as of noon Friday, with 226 fatalities and approximately 1,366 patients recovered. There were 1,532 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals Friday afternoon.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
