A steady stream of vehicles drove through the mobile COVID-19 testing site set up by the Texas Army National Guard at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center on Saturday.
Uniformed men yelled through the closed windows of stopped cars at several check-in sites to confirm patients and appointments. By 9:45 a.m. about a dozen people were tested and the uniformed men expected a long day, Capt. Travis Seale said.
“Sierra, Oscar, November — Date of birth. …” loudly repeated over each radio toted by the National Guardsmen as they checked names and birth dates with patients.
Nearly every test recipient drove in, wearing their own masks and kept their windows closed until they reached a Guardsman outfitted in a white Tychem suit.
“Please turn your vehicle off,” the Guardsman administering the test told drivers before having a brief, muffled conversation. A swab was quickly taken, the sample was run to a table on the other side of the vehicle and the driver was sent on their way.
“Our ultimate goal is to protect the individual who is to be tested as well as our National Guard service members,” Seale said. “Once we’ve verified that they are a person who was actually scheduled for this test then we will bring them up, perform the test and send them on their way.”
“It’s a very quick process, we try to make it as painless as possible,” he added.
Every man there was from the Texas National Guard, although some had been specially trained to administer the test. Seale said that there was a lot of support from other state and health care agencies to be sure this is done correctly.
“We’re Texans helping Texans,” Seale said. “That’s our job here. It’s to help Texas open their economy sooner. By doing that we’re able to increase the number of tests we’re giving, to give the state better results, so we can make informed decisions on how to reopen the state.”
