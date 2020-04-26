With so many Angelina County residents facing unemployment in the new COVID-19 era, an eye has turned to the county employees still being paid despite closed offices.
Across numerous county departments, the public currently faces closed door after closed door where many were open and bustling before COVID-19 hit. However, closed offices are not indicative of the work county employees are doing, county judge Don Lymbery and county auditor Janice Cordray said.
Many county employees are considered essential and still at work, even if it’s from home, Lymbery said. Some may still be working at the office, but have closed off most, if not all, public contact.
“County government is essential, so a lot of the offices like mine and emergency management have never stopped doing anything. We are on the job every day, even weekends, if needed,” he said.
“My office is also essential to the operations of the county as we pay the bills and process payroll,” Cordray said. “My staff and I are set up to work from home when possible and we continue to work from both places. We come and go as necessary to perform our responsibilities. There are other offices across the county that are doing the same thing.”
Other essential departments that are going to work every day include the landfill, airport (although the cafe is closed) and juvenile detention, Cordray said. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and county jail are unable to shut down either, Lymbery said.
“Everyone that can work from home is still working,” he said. “There are not near as many people not working as the average Angelina County citizen may think. We have just taken precautions to try and keep our county employees as safe as possible through this pandemic.”
