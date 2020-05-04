NACOGDOCHES — Queen's Row is a quiet, short little street off Appleby Sand Road lined with the well tended yards of less than a dozen homes, but on Thursday morning, the sun-dappled lane found itself packed with vehicles and people.
In bright red shirts bearing "Team Rachel," more than two dozen mahjong players and members of the Nacogdoches Newcomers Club cheered for Rachel Anderson, a long-time member of the organization for whom social isolation is of the utmost importance.
In December — just as the coronavirus emerged in Asia — Anderson was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.
She's been undergoing chemotherapy in Nacogdoches and makes regular trips to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston with her son, who flies in for the appointments from California.
Cancer patients are among those who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19, the diseased caused by the virus, so Anderson was quick to isolate as much as possible in her home on Queen's Row.
That means she hasn't seen her friends from the mahjong games or Newcomers group since this all began.
Instead, her friends have regularly called and texted her, said Sharon Templeman, one of Anderson's friends and fellow mahjong player and Nacogdoches Newcomer.
"We know that social support is one of the most healing things you can have," she said.
So Templeman enlisted the help of Rose Gilbeau, the president of the Newcomers, who has been ordering and delivering Anderson's groceries for her since she began staying home.
Gilbeau made a handful of the red "Team Rachel" shirts for their regular fellow mahjong players — an idea she borrowed from a friend whose daughter had cancer. Other groups soon decided they too, wanted their "Team Rachel" regalia to support her.
Just before 11 a.m., Gilbeau stopped by Anderson's home, under the guise of delivering a case of bottled water, which she left at the table in Anderson's garage where she typically leaves the grocery orders.
As Anderson, keeping a safe distance, chatted with her friends, a steady stream of vehicles turned onto Queens Row, driver and passengers waving "Team Rachel" signs and waving.
"I was totally surprised," Anderson said.
Next week, she'll again travel to Houston for an appointment with doctors at MD Anderson. There, they'll make a decision whether the chemotherapy has shrunk her tumors enough that they can be surgically removed.
She doesn't know yet what the future is for her fight against cancer, but after Thursday's parade, she said she's pretty confident about at least one thing.
"That probably did more healing than chemo ever would," she said.
