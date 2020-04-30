Family, friends celebrate man’s 100th birthday from a distance with drive-by caravan

Family and friends turned out in force to celebrate Louis Arrington’s 100th birthday Wednesday afternoon, via social distancing, of course.
“I’m thankful to God that he’s lived such a long and happy life,” wife Emma Arrington said, tears moistening her eyes as she watched the caravan of happy faces drive by.
Louis smiled and waved to all who drove by toting handmade signs, blowing bubbles, waving flags, and giving gifts and cards. He said he was very happy to be there.
“He’s had so many people come by and see him,” son Robert Arrington said. “All these people coming by are people he’s known in his lifetime, and he’s got a long history of people that he knows. That’s something we can all be grateful about.”
Emma said Louis has always been a good father and husband. Robert said Louis is a wonderful father who served people all his life.
Louis is an active member of Loop 287 Church of Christ. He is a World War II veteran, and he enjoys playing a good game of chickenfoot with friends.
Louis’ niece and nephew Joyce and Charles Gray paid him a visit. Joce said she was excited for him to have this birthday celebration and that he is a nice, Christian man who loves chocolate.
Lifelong friends Charlie and Lenora Mclain also stopped by. They grew up with Louis and Emma’s children and spent time with the family at church. They said Louis is a great, hardworking man.
“It was great to celebrate that many years,” Charlie said.
“Not many people make it to 100,” Lenora said.
Renee Deal, a friend of the family, said she wanted to organize something that would honor Louis because he is a wonderful man.
“My grandchildren are having birthdays like this, so I suggested they do a drive-by celebration since we couldn’t do a big party in the church hall with friends,” Deal said.
Louis is one of the kindest people out there, Deal said. His wife and children always say he has never spoken an ill or negative word about anyone, and he never complains, she said.
“If somebody lives that long and does as much as he does, never downing anyone, that’s amazing,” Deal said. “That’s a lot to be admired.”