Bonner Elementary School fifth-graders spent weeks creating a detailed career portfolio, and they didn’t let the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic stop them from showing off their work.
The project is typically delivered in front of parents and other students in an event setting, but with school closures, students created videos of their presentations and sent them in.
“All of our kids are really ambitious students and they want to be back in school,” math and science teacher Courtney Thornton said. “They all, of course, wish they could have done the big presentation, but they still gave it their all and enjoyed sending their videos in. I had multiple parents text me and say thank you so much. They really enjoyed this project. Every one of them said this project did not feel like schoolwork; it was something they looked forward to doing.”
This is the second year partner teachers Courtney Thornton and Erin Nobles have assigned the project, and they say they will continue to assign it because the results are amazing.
The students pick whatever career they think they want to pursue when they grow up. Then they create a 16-page portfolio by researching things like the college they plan on attending, the courses they must take, job expectations, possible salary, working conditions and more.
“It’s really intense, but it’s a really great project,” Thornton said. “We started it last year, and all of the kids are like, we can’t wait to see if this is what we’re going to do when we grow up.”
“We couldn’t be more proud of all their hard work,” Nobles said. “Even though we aren’t in the classroom, they have continued working diligently at home to complete their project.”
The students created a presentation board and wrote and memorized a speech introducing their career and college. Some students even had the opportunity to visit local veterinarians, game wardens and other members of the community to learn more about their career, Nobles said.
Ten-year-old Ayden Chamblee chose to research a career as a small animal veterinarian. She said she picked the career because she loves animals.
“My family has always had pets at home, and we also raise registered Brahman cattle,” Ayden said. “Tough things have happened to my pets and cattle, and I want to save other animals like mine.”
Ayden said she learned that it takes seven to nine years to become a veterinarian, and most veterinarians are women with private practice clinics. She also had to overcome distractions at home like her little sisters, pets, the TV and beautiful days outside.
“Doing this project was overwhelming at first because I didn’t really know a lot about the career or which college to attend and my majors,” she said. “I got really excited about the project after talking to Dr. Clary, DVM at East Texas Veterinary Clinic, and he answered a lot of my questions. After that, I was able to complete my binder and poster.”
Eleven-year-old Efren Vasquez chose to research a career as a drilling rig supervisor. He said it was fun and interesting to learn all about a job he has always wanted to have.
“A drilling rig supervisor makes sure everything is going according to plan in a drilling rig or oil rig,” Efren said. “In my research I found out that one of the most important things I need for my career is great communication with the other workers on the drilling rig.”
He said finding the materials for his poster board and presentation were tough during the quarantine, but he has enjoyed doing work at home because he can work at his own pace and sleep in.
Eleven-year-old Gene Karber chose to research a career as a U.S. Air Force pilot, and he learned that Air Force pilots fly 200-300 flight hours each year. He said his favorite part of the project was researching and dressing up in the special suit pilots wear to combat g-force.
“It was a good experience because I got to learn about a career that people sacrifice themselves to fight for our country and to learn about the interesting facts and daily job of a fighter pilot,” Gene said.
One of the impressive results of this project is the sense of responsibility the students take with it, Thornton said.
While both teachers will attempt to guide a student toward an answer to their questions, the project is 100% student-based and -paced, and they have even received thanks from parents who appreciate not being required to help the students with it, she said.
“Sometimes they get frustrated, but they always work through it,” Thornton said. “I think that’s the most rewarding thing when they finish the project is realizing they did all of this themselves.”
Ten-year-old Ella Massey chose to research a career as a wedding planner. She said she learned that a wedding planner has to be confident, patient and very organized.
“When I first started my project, I was really stressed out because of all the work we had to do, but after a few weeks I was confident in myself and I understood what to do,” Ella said. “My favorite part of the whole career project was probably doing the video, because I love giving helpful information to others.”
