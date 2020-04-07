The Angelina County & Cities Health District announced Monday that Angelina County now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, 194 total tests had been given and 60 lab results were pending.
Polk County now has eight confirmed cases, and San Augustine County has four confirmed cases with one death. Nacogdoches County has 18 confirmed cases and two deaths with 325 tests and 1,000 call center screenings given to date.
Each county is now under a stay-at-home order, and Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order.
Angelina County authorities said the county had hit community spread, meaning residents are no longer contracting the disease from traveling outside of the county.
The city of Lufkin urged residents on Friday to wear masks when they must go into public.
“We do not want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protections from a face mask,” Mayor Bob Brown said. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the social distancing requirements in the recent Stay at Home, Stay Safe Order. Those are required by law. Keep your distance of at least six feet, wash and disinfect your hands and we recommend you wear some kind of face mask. We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The ACCHD recommends the following to protect against the coronavirus:
■ Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older and/or have a medical condition.
■ If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
■ If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at 630-8500, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions outside of business hours, please call 211.
■ Limit close contact and practice social distancing of at least six feet with other people.
■ Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.
■ Continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.