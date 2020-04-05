While restaurants in Lufkin are still allowed to serve customers who enter their establishments for takeout orders, there are restrictions in place under the current Stay Home, Stay Safe order that severely curtail — and discourage — that option, according to a clarification posted on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Restaurants are deemed essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, with food service still permissible by way of drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery, as dine-in operations have been ordered to cease. But while entering a restaurant for takeout is still allowed, it should be a “last resort,” according to the post.
Also, takeout service is not allowed at businesses where food is prepared directly in front of the customer or by the customer, and only one person per food order is allowed to enter the business to pick it up. All essential businesses, including restaurants, also must limit the number of customers allowed inside to no more than one patron per 1,000 square feet, according to the the city order.
Self-serve ice cream, self-serve buffets and businesses where an employee stands behind a sneeze guard to prepare the food in front of the customer are among those listed as not permitted during the current city order. All food from such facilities must be prepared by restaurant workers and distributed to customers by drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery, the post states.
Outdoor or patio seating also is considered dine-in and is prohibited by the city at this time.
