Takeout service is not allowed at businesses where food is prepared directly in front of the customer or where an employee stands behind a sneeze guard to prepare the food in front of the customer, such as Subway, according to the city's current Stay Home, Stay Safe order as clarified in a recent Facebook post on the Lufkin Police & Fire page. The Subway in Crown Colony, pictured, has a drive-thru, however, and the location on Frank Avenue has added drive-thru service, as well.