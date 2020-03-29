The Angelina County Tax Office has revised its hours of operation, beginning Wednesday, April 1.
County commissioners are meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to consider extending the closure of non-essential offices through April 30. Tax assessor/collector Billie Page says the office will be closed to the public until that order is lifted.
Auto Registration, placard, permits and title transfer customers:
Gov. Greg Abbott has waived all fees and penalties regarding late registrations and title transfers. Law enforcement is not issuing citations for these infractions.
Residents have these options for renewing vehicle registrations:
1: online at texas.gov.
2: by mail to P.O. Box 1344, Lufkin, TX 75902-1344.
3: by drop box in the drive-thru attached to the building at the main Tax Office.
Residents picking Options 2 or 3: Staff members will process mail and drop box transactions twice a week and will mail renewal stickers.
Title transfers will not be processed until the closure is lifted.
Property tax customers
There are no exceptions for late tax payments. The Texas State Comptroller’s Office has not waived penalty, interest or attorney fees for late payments.
Residents have three options in lieu of in-person payments:
■ Mail your payment to P.O. Box 1344, Lufkin, TX 75902-1344. The payment will be processed as of the U.S. postmark date on the envelope. Staff members will process mail payments twice a week and mail a receipt.
■ Drop your payment in the drive-thru attached to the building at the main Tax Office. Your payment will be processed the same as mail.
■ Pay online at angelinacounty.net, scroll down to the Tax Office section, select Tax Office Main Page, scroll down to the button that says Pay your Property Tax. It will take you to another web page, select CONTINUE, and follow instructions from there. The third-party vendor does charge a fee for credit or debit card payments, and a flat fee of $1 if you pay by check.
Residents who don’t use online or mail services, can call 1-(866) 549-1010 and make a payment by phone. You will need to provide this bureau code: 9173006 and your property ID.
A small staff will be available to answer phone calls on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning April 7, between 8 a.m. and noon for auto registration, and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for property tax.
The office staff can be reached at 634-8376, ext 2 for property tax, ext 3 for auto registration. You can also send emails to taxoffice@angelinacounty.net.
