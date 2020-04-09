The number of employment claims filed during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic is climbing ever higher in the U.S. and Texas as businesses close in conjunction with social distancing orders.
The Texas Workforce Commission has taken in more than 600,000 claims in a two-week period since the coronavirus fuel spike occurred, and they will likely process even more claims in the five-week period that started in March than it did in all of 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The Workforce Commission also reported its largest spike in calls ever to its benefit claims line on March 26, with about 1.7 million calls received in one day. The line averages about 120,000 calls per day.
Mark Durand, executive director of the WorkForce Solutions of Deep East Texas, said East Texas has been experiencing a similar surge in people utilizing the commission’s services.
“Our goal is to help those individuals applying for unemployment find jobs and then hopefully when the pandemic has left our area, we can get those individuals back to work for the employers they’re currently working for or even finding new jobs if that’s needed,” Durand said. “Then, of course, we’re assisting individuals get through to apply for unemployment because it’s been so difficult, as Gov. Abbott has said, to file for unemployment because of the number.”
Durand encouraged East Texans who are in need of support during this time to visit their website, detwork.org, and WorkForce Solutions Deep East Texas and Texas Workforce Commission social media for regular updates. The website has one feature called Jobs Now that lists employers currently hiring in Angelina and surrounding counties.
“We’re updating that at least weekly, but if we get new jobs, we’ll update it daily,” Durand said. “The more people that are accessing and sharing that, the more people it gets to.”
There are also resources such as grants and loans listed for employers in need right now.
The workforce centers in Deep East Texas closed to the public on March 30, but they are still offering services through email and phone, Durand said.
“Even though our workforce centers are closed to the public, our staff is still working,” Durand said. “They’re still answering phone calls, they’re still reaching out to businesses seeing how we can assist them. We’re just limiting exposure for the safety and welfare of our employees and customers.”
To help with the claims process, the Workforce Commission has hired and brought in hundreds of additional staff to make the turnaround a whole lot quicker in processing them, Abbott said.
“I’m proud to announce, also, that with the leadership of the lieutenant governor as well as speaker, about 250 members of House and Senate staffers are pitching in to help with the processing of unemployment benefit claims.”
Abbott said the commission is urging workers whose claims were previously denied to reapply because many who were denied may now qualify as the state and federal labor departments have expanded programs to help ease the fallout because of the record job losses.
The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in March (a 0.9 percentage point increase from February) with employment in leisure and hospitality down by 459,000, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on April 3.
“This is the largest over-the-month increase in the rate since January 1975 when the increase was also 0.9 percentage point,” the bureau’s report reads. “The number of unemployed persons rose by 1.4 million to 7.1 million in March. The sharp increases in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it.”
Abbott said he hopes to see the recharging of the business sector happen as quickly as possible for as many businesses as possible “in alignment with the standards set by the CDC and by the president.”
These standards will not be a one-size-fit-all, Abbott said. From the perception he has had from the president, he believes the standards will be different for each state or even county.
“It is important right now for everyone to do all we can to slow the spread because as the president, and the team in Washington, D.C., are working on the standards that they will articulate that we will follow, the better your numbers can look at the local level by result of your distancing practices that you’re employing right now, the better the chances are that in your particular area, you’ll have a more likelihood of being able to open up more businesses,” Abbott said.
