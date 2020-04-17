I get to hold her hand whenever I feel like it.
Jalapeños are good on everything.
Our kids and grandkids are even weirder than I thought.
My belly button has a tan.
Hmm. I may need to do a little ‘splainin’ here. Especially the “belly button” part.
I’ll start with the hand-holding. Like pretty much everyone else out there, my wife and I are experiencing the big lockdown. Other than a few trips to the grocery store, I don’t go out. She’s stuck with me. (Cue the “Bless her heart” chorus.)
Compounding her potential misery is my work schedule — or lack thereof. I teach my classes online in the mornings, but I don’t have any games to cover in the afternoons or evenings. For all the years Susie and I have been together, I’ve had stuff to do all day, and the collective “stuff” meant I spent hours covering games and more hours at home writing, editing photos, grading and other parts of my job. Yes, I could sit on the couch with her while I worked, but I needed both hands for working on my laptop. If I only used one hand, my ypin oul look py iml.
Before, she watched her shows while I worked. Now, we’re actually having real movie dates. I can hold her hand any time I want, as long as I don’t grab her popcorn hand.
We celebrated our anniversary back in March. Since then, it’s like we’re having “Date Night” almost every night. Each year, we spend all our summer vacation time traveling to visit family, so we’ve never had this much time together. Ever.
Why didn’t y’all tell me she’s so awesome?
We’re also having dinner together, another one of those missing elements in our lives. Our usual schedules meant eating when and where we could, with not many nights available for eating at the same time. Now, not only are we having our meals together, but we’re also able to eat at a kitchen table no longer covered with all my work stuff.
And instead of my usual grab-and-go, I’m getting to enjoy real home cooking on a regular basis. I can decorate it any way I want, and I’m partial to jalapeño green. I love those things. I put ’em on everything, even when my wife makes strange faces at my choices. You haven’t lived until you’ve had Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries … and jalapeños.
Hey, it’s my lockdown. I’ll deal with it my way.
As for my weird family, because of this quarantine I actually have time to call, text or even Face Time with them. This instead of having to ignore my notifications because I’m working. I can actually respond immediately instead of the next day or later. It’s the next best thing to hanging out with them.
But dang, they’re weird. They’re sharing recipes, and none of ’em contain jalapeños. They’re sharing with us their daily activities. My daughter and her little ones found some caterpillars in their back yard, and they put them in aquariums. They watched each stage from caterpillar to chrysalis, and they sent a video the morning they opened the aquarium and watched the butterfly leave.
The kids named the caterpillars. Like, people names. They carried them in pet carriers for days.
See? Told you they’re all weird.
Now, about the belly button thing. Most of any time I get in the sun occurs during the spring, when I get one of those baseball/softball/golf tans: Brown face, arms and legs, but when I come home and peel off whatever I’m wearing, the rest of me looks like a bad spray-paint job. I’ve never been one to just lie around in the sun.
Lately, though, we’ve had a few spells of some mighty pretty weather. Once I finish all my stuff in the mornings, I can join my wife outside in the backyard. We move our chairs into the sunny spots, turn on some tunes and kick back for a little. We have a privacy fence, so I can take off my shirt. (I promise never to inflict this situation on anyone in public.)
That’s all I do. Sit. I might reach over and hold her hand, but I’m sitting when I do it. The result is a tan on my danged belly button.
I understand how fortunate I am right now. I’m at risk of suffering little more than potential boredom, while others are struggling with serious issues. I don’t take my situation for granted at all. I’m thankful beyond expression.
But I wasn’t expecting a quarantine to offer me such an unexpected gift:
Time.
I have time now I usually don’t. It’s weird to think I’m getting the same 24 hours in a day, but now I have some of those hours available for things besides work. Date nights. Contact with family. Dinner with my wife (and jalapeños). A couple of hours just sitting in the sun. Nothing else. Just sitting.
I’m noticing I’m not the only one. I love the social media shares of my friends hanging out with their families. They’re doing projects or learning new things together.
All because of this unexpected gift of time.
Things eventually will return to the previous “normal.” We’ll go back to crazy, hectic days and nights, and we’ll return to the days of stress and scramble. I’ll be ready for it when it gets here.
However, I’m not going to forget how much I’ve loved this extra time, and in the future, I’m going to knock myself out finding ways to squeeze more of these moments into my schedule. I’ll work twice as hard during the day if it means I’ll get to sit and hold her hand or have dinner at the table with her in the evenings. I’ll do some extra booty busting early if it leads to more videos and conversations with our family.
I’ll see what else goes good with jalapeños.
And while I doubt I’ll have much time for sitting in the sun during the day, I’ll be OK with it.
My belly button tan isn’t nearly as important as holding her hand…or jalapeños.
