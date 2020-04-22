Local businesses can have a say in how the state of Texas reopens the economy in the coming months.
Adriana Cruz, executive director of the governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and member of the Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas, have sent forms to regional influencers in an attempt to garner opinions from as many businesses as possible. The Texas Forest Country Partnership has pushed those forms to each county and city in the region.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for rural East Texas to have a voice in the matter,” Nancy Windham, the president of the partnership, said. “We very often want to have a stronger voice in the state leadership, this is our opportunity to assist the state and get the word out.”
She said that while many look at the Strike Force and only see the big names, they aren’t seeing the small businesses and rural communities that are playing a part in Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision-making process.
They are asking for responses from both essential and non-essential businesses, but there is a specific form for each.
They’re asking essential businesses whether they’re operational, what safety measures they have implemented and what issues the business is currently facing.
They’re asking non-essential businesses about how the business would reopen, how much time they’d need to operate safely, whether Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines could be followed, and what protocols are in place for employees that may be affected by COVID-19.
Both forms give businesses a chance to talk about any additional concerns. Windham wants businesses to fill that portion of the form out as completely as possible.
Windham’s email and phone are listed on the form, which needs to be submitted to her by noon on Thursday.
“We believe that this response and input will make a difference when additional businesses are allowed to open and by what guidelines are in place for that to happen,” Windham said. “Governor Abbott has reached out to the rural Forest Country Region, along with other rural areas of Texas to give us an opportunity to have a voice. We need to do our very best to assist Governor Abbott and his leadership team in this process.”
