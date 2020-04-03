The city of Lufkin is calling for people to wear face masks while in public.
“In light of ongoing discussions by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on the nationwide wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the mayor and leadership of the city of Lufkin believe the proactive wearing of face masks by local residents may be an important part in a comprehensive preventive effort,” a press release from the city reads.
All individuals over the age of 5 are recommended to wear some sort of covering over their nose and mouth, such as an allergy mask, homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief when in public settings.
This recommendation puts Lufkin in the mix with many governmental authorities who are asking or requiring the same following a report by the National Academy of Sciences that suggested the coronavirus could be spread through the air.
“Though current studies aren’t conclusive, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing,” said Harvey Fineberg, head of the standing committee on Emerging Infections Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, in a letter to the White House head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Research is still out on the specifics, but governmental authorities are putting out orders and recommendations to get ahead of the curve.
The city of Lufkin’s press release said, generally, there is no need to wear a face mask when engaging in a permissible outside physical activity, riding in a personal vehicle or when at home.
“We do not want the residents of Lufkin to get an artificial sense of protections from a face mask,” Mayor Bob Brown said. “We think a mask could be helpful, but this is not a substitute for the social distancing requirements in the recent Stay at Home - Stay Safe Order. Those are required by law. Keep your distance of at least six feet, wash and disinfect your hands and we recommend you wear some kind of face mask. We must do everything in our power to stay safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.