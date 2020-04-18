The Angelina County & Cities Health District has provided a breakdown of COVID-19 testing within its three-county partnership.
As of Saturday, 293 tests had been completed for residents of Angelina County, with 23 of those positive for the coronavirus and one patient hospitalized.
Polk County has had 102 tests completed with 14 positive results, while San Augustine County has had 41 citizens tested with 14 positive results, two hospitalizations and one death.
There have been 55 citizens of other counties tested by the partnership, resulting in three positive cases.
All total, the partnership has had 491 tests completed with 54 positive results. There have been 1,527 calls placed to the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center.
As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches County had given approximately 665 tests with 82 positives and six confirmed deaths, according to stats provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Approximately 1,900 calls have been made to their call center.
As of 12:45 p.m. today, the state had completed 176,239 tests for the virus with 18,260 positive cases, 453 deaths, 4,806 recoveries and 1,321 patient currently in Texas hospitals, according to the DSHS.
The Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is (936) 630-8500.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.