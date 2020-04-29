There are 53 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
There have been 19 confirmed cases in Polk County and San Augustine has 16 positive cases and one fatality.
A post on the health district’s Facebook page encouraged East Texans to ‘‘Mask up to support our heroic front-line health care workers! As things begin to reopen, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still a threat.’’
That Facebook post reminds East Texans that they can significantly reduce the risk of virus transmission by wearing a face mask while practicing social distancing There were 394 tests taken as of Tuesday, according to the health district website, and two people are hospitalized because of the virus. However, Angelina County has not reported any deaths. The health district does not release information about recovering patients.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 19 cases in Cherokee County, 12 in Jasper County, eight in Trinity County and six in Tyler County.
The state website reports there are 27,054 confirmed cases statewide that have resulted in 732 deaths. The agency estimates 12,507 patients have recovered.
The state website also reports there are 1,702 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals and that 314,790 tests have been administered statewide. Only 11,772 of those tests have been conducted by public labs.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
