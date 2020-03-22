East Texas schools are releasing plans to transition to distance learning during the closures caused by COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Lufkin ISD has created a Lufkin Learns @ Home page at lufkinisd.org for families with students to access during the closure.
“The site is full of activities and enrichment opportunities for parents to share with their children,” a press release from Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations, said. “Lessons are organized by grade levels pre-K through high school.”
The assignments and activities are for the week of March 23-27 and will be updated weekly. For those who cannot access them electronically, printed packets also are available for pick-up at all campuses from Monday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for pre-K through fifth grade and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle school and high school.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School distributed devices to its students for online learning Friday morning.
“We’ve integrated tech in all of our classes already, which made this transition a lot easier,” technology director Alex Fleniken said. “From the beginning of the school year, we’ve integrated technology. Every kid has an iPad, and the middle schoolers all have their own laptops, so it’s very easy to shift into this situation because they were already set up for it.”
The school has an information page with links and resources, including the Renweb mobile app that allows students to link with the school directory to communicate with teachers, import homework assignments and more.
The tablets and laptops have access to educational apps like IXL, Epix, STEMScopes, Math Scopes and more. Teachers can communicate via video and text via Google Meet, Zoom, Skype and Google Classroom.
While teachers and students will not get a one-on-one interaction with students in a physical sense, they will be able to interact through personal lectures in a video setting.
“There is a negative side, but it also has the benefit that they can go back and watch these videos multiple times and re-learn the stuff they would have missed one time through in a classroom setting,” Fleniken said.
