COVID-19, the coronavirus has essentially brought everyday life to a halt in this country as cities and states enforce social distancing orders in an effort to slow the disease.
That apparently also applies to telemarketers. Members of our editorial board are reporting a substantial decline in the number of spam phone calls they have been receiving of late. Unfortunately, that decline has been offset by an uptick in the number of spam emails hitting our inboxes.
Not surprisingly, those emails include subject lines featuring words like mask, face guard, toilet paper and cleaning in an attempt to get your attention.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too do the crimes related to it — transgressions that capitalize on fear and panic to prey on vulnerable citizens.
It’s disheartening to think that someone would try to take advantage of our community at a time like this. But they will, and sadly, many will succeed.
We bring this up because millions of Americans will have a federal stimulus payment directly deposited in their bank account by April 15, according to the Treasury Department. The IRS has direct-deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
That’s a lot of your money that con artists would like to get their hands on.
Many of us read reports about people succumbing to scams and think, “That would never happen to me.” And yet it does. The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office take reports about scams on a regular basis. Far too many of those reports involve East Texans losing money.
We frequently get requests from subscribers asking us to let readers know about the latest scam. We would like to, but we simply don’t have the space to list all the different variations of all the different scams. One thing they all have in common though, is targeting people who may be vulnerable or increasingly isolated at home.
The Better Business Bureau says the best weapon consumers have against scammers is education. The better informed they are about fraud and being safe, the better the odds are of consumers avoiding scams.
Based on Associated Press stories from around the world, here’s a sampling of some of the attempted cons that people, unfortunately, have fallen for:
■ Marketing schemers are offering “senior care packages” that include hand sanitizer or even a purported vaccine, which doesn’t exist. Some falsely claim the government has ordered that seniors get tested.
Again, to be clear, there is no vaccine.
“It’s a straight-up ruse to get your Medicare number or your Social Security number under the guise of having a test kit or a sanitary kit sent to you,” Christian Schrank, assistant inspector general for investigations at Health and Human Services.
■ There is no known cure for the coronavirus. The World Health Organization and other authorities are working to debunk claims about possible cures. They include false assertions that silver, bleach and garlic could protect against the coronavirus, or that bananas prevent it. A televangelist’s TV show has been ordered to stop marketing colloidal silver products as a cure. Likewise, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not cleared a treatment for malaria patients as a cure for the coronavirus.
■ The World Health Organization says criminals are increasingly posing as WHO officials in calls and phishing emails to swipe information or money.
■ Other scams include ‘‘home inspectors’’ claiming to search for the coronavirus and phony ‘‘health care professionals’’ selling medical supplies and test kits online. Other online salesmen are hawking cleaning supplies and toilet paper. Our personal favorite features fake ‘‘health care professionals’’ collecting contaminated cash.
In the U.S., the Justice Department created a central fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721 or disaster@leo.gov) and has ordered U.S. attorneys to appoint special coronavirus fraud coordinators.
Bottom line: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
