The city of Hudson has ordered all individuals living within city limits stay at their place of residence, effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The stay-at-home order is effective until April 30.
The city’s order also states that all businesses or operations with a facility in the city develop a written plan for enforcement that includes:
■ Maintaining a six-foot distance from other individuals.
■ Ensuring a regular cleaning of the surfaces within businesses
■ Procedures to enforce the requirements
In addition, employers must monitor for fever, dry cough and shortness of breath at the beginning of each work day or shift. Only those without those systems should be allowed to remain at work. This plan must be presented when asked for by any city officer.
The city says that all essential government services, businesses or critical infrastructure programs continue operation, especially those that provide food, water and shelter.
Public and private gatherings of any number outside of a single household are prohibited. It doesn’t prohibit the gathering of people who live in a household or dwelling unit.
All forms of travel except for what is considered essential business are prohibited.
Those experiencing homelessness are exempt from the stay at home order, but the city requires they maintain a social distance of six-feet to the best of their ability. The city asks that they try to find shelter and asks government entities to make shelter available as soon as possible, in the safest manner possible.
The city said people are allowed to leave their homes for certain essential activities, including:
■ Health and safety activities
■ Going out for necessary supplies and services
■ Outdoor activities, as long as social distancing is maintained
■ Going to work that is considered essential
■ Taking care of others in another household.
All essential government functions will remain in place — those are jobs that provide for the health and safety of the public.
Essential businesses include:
■ Health care operations
■ Stores that sell groceries or other essential supplies
■ Food cultivation
■ Social services and charitable organizations
■ News media
■ Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
■ Financial institutions
■ Hardware and supply stores
■ Critical trades (plumbers, electricians, exterminators, etc.)
■ Mail and delivery services
■ Laundry services
■ Restaurants for consumption off-premises
■ Stores that sell supplies to work from home or for essential businesses or critical infrastructure
■ Food delivery services
■ Transportation
■ Home-based care and services
■ Residential facilities and shelters
■ Professional services such as legal or accounting services
■ Information technology services
■ Moving supply services
■ Hotels and motels
■ Funeral services
■ Educational institutions
■ Childcare facilities
The city defined essential travel as any that is related to essential activities, the care for elderly people, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or otherwise, travel to and from educational institutions, travel to return home from outside the city jurisdiction, travel required by law enforcement or court order, travel by church staff or clergy, travel for non-residents returning to their residents outside of the city.
In addition, the city suspended all deadlines imposed by city code, ordinance, rules or other regulation until May 1.
All peace officers, department inspectors and the Hudson fire marshal are authorized to enforce these rules.
The city posted all rules and regulations on hudsontx.com.
