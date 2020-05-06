Nearly two months since closing to visitors, the Ellen Trout Zoo is excited to reopen on Monday to reconnect Lufkin with “the Wildest Place in Town,” zoo director Gordon Henley said.
The zoo has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now that they’re reopening on a limited basis, they’ve asked that visitors adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Everything is dynamic with a lot of moving parts,” Henley said. “We are watching closely and are prepared to make any changes necessary to ensure the safety of our guests, staff and animals. … We must all work together doing these common sense things to stay safe and healthy and control and limit the spread of coronavirus.”
The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last entry being allowed at 3:30 p.m., entry fees will remain the same. Groups are limited to family groups who live together and the zoo asks that visitors maintain a 6-foot distance between them and other groups.
They’re also keeping all buildings except for the restrooms closed. This means visitors are restricted to the outdoor spaces and exhibits. This also means that visitors will need to bring their own refreshments because the concessions stand, vending machines and even the lion water fountain will not be available.
The zoo said they plan to frequently clean the restrooms and all touchable surfaces throughout the zoo.
“Our requests and advice both are for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Respect the space of others,” Henley said.
