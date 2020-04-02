Huntington ISD is the most recent district to cancel its May 2 board and bond elections and reschedule them for Nov. 3.
“Our plan was to move forward with the election, but the county stay-at-home order introduced some concerns for travel,” Superintendent David Flowers said. “We do not want anyone to feel uncomfortable about leaving their homes to vote.”
Position 7, formerly held by Bill Stewart, was open for election this year, and three newcomers had filed to contend. The district had also presented a $19.295 million bond for new construction, renovation and upgrades across district campuses.
“A bond election is an important process and we do not want any anxiety with voters,” Flowers said. “We did not want to inconvenience any voters that could have concerns with the COVID-19 situation. We want everyone to be informed about the bond election and have every opportunity to vote without the stress and worry this crisis is causing.”
Schools and cities across the county are seeing mixed results in retaining or canceling election dates. Hudson ISD and the cities of Hudson, Burke and Huntington will not hold elections this year because there are no contested races.
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said in a Tuesday board meeting that elections are currently on schedule for May 2, but the district has until before early voting to make a decision.
Due to the shelter-in-place order, the city of Lufkin has postponed its elections.
Diboll ISD and Wells ISD also have moved their elections to November. The Zavalla ISD elections are set to run on May 2.
The city of Diboll postponed their May 2 elections until November. They will not re-open the filing period to allow new candidates to join.
The Central ISD board is meeting Monday to make a decision about elections, but as of now, the elections are still set for May 2.
“The Diboll ISD Board of Trustees recognizes that we are in the middle of a public health crisis that is rapidly changing. Through this crisis, our primary concern is the health and safety of voters, election workers, and our local election officials,” a post on the Diboll ISD Facebook page reads.
Angelina College and the city of Zavalla did not respond to The Lufkin Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.