Lufkin ISD on Tuesday announced a new grading policy for the 2019-20 year in response to school closures resulting from the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
With a waiver from the board, GPA and class rank will be figured through the current third nine-weeks that ended before spring break. This means the grades are dependent on the effort students made before the disaster, not on events outside students’ control, according to a release from the district.
Parents and community members have been asking questions about grades for weeks since the pandemic began and caused school closures.
Avery Durrett created a petition to get the district to transition to a pass/fail grading system during the pandemic, citing ineffective education and problems with communication during the switch to online schooling.
“Businesses are shutting down one by one it seems like, and education should not be the main focus during this time of crisis,” Durrett writes in the petition. “Now with the majority of people staying at home and practicing social distancing, they are also all on the internet, causing major problems in students’ internet access as well. Teachers cannot expect students to be in their virtual classroom and expect their undivided attention.”
Torres said the reason the district is not doing pass or fail is because pass or fail in the district’s system would make the entire nine-week period count for no credit.
“That might be OK for the seniors of 2020 — we could get by with that — but we’re going to live with that decision for the next six years because I have sixth-graders who are earning high school credit in Spanish if they’re in dual language, and I cannot imagine a system where you’re going to have six years of no credit semester, no grade weight, for that,” Torres said. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t get it over with. That’s what we’re going to do by taking the third nine weeks average into the fourth nine weeks.”
The resolution also gives Torres authority to modify the grade weight for students enrolled in Advanced Placement courses.
“What we plan on doing because, even though College Board is making these tests more accessible (they’re going to be able to take them online, at home with notes), it’s only going to cover three-quarters of the curriculum, but we know we’re going to have some students that don’t have the ability to take these tests at home or they just might not do them,” Torres said. “In order not to punish the senior class or any other student who is currently enrolled in an AP class who might not take the exam, we’re going to go ahead and award the 1.14 grade weight whether or not they take the exam.”
Dual credit students are continuing with grades and also will get the 1.14 grade weight, so this allows the district to equate what will happen with AP students, Torres said. Students will still be encouraged to take the AP tests because there is an opportunity to do better, she said.
The resolution also gives the superintendent the authority to modify the promotion and retention procedures for grades 1-2, 3-5 and 6-8 on the outside chance that a child does not have a 70 in their courses.
“Every student who was failing in a course was contacted by their teachers and given the opportunity to turn in those packets in order to raise their grade, but just so we don’t miss anybody, we’re going to leave promotion and retention of those grade levels, not high school, at the discretion of the principal,” Torres said. “We may have a couple of students who may be promoted without a grade of 70.”
A group of seniors also were supposed to start a nine-week long course at the start of the fourth nine weeks after spring break. This resolution allows the superintendent to waive some of those local credits for the senior class so those students will graduate with 26 credits rather than 31 credits.
These are local credits not state-recommended credits for graduation, Torres said. This will not affect rank.
Board member Allison Langston said it was clear that a lot of thought, time and effort was put into this resolution, and she said she likes that it gives students credit for what they have done and does not penalize them for something out of their control.
“I know we’re going to get the question, ‘Why aren’t those packets being graded?’” Torres said. “They are, in a sense, being looked at, particularly for those students who were failing. They are looked at and turned in, but there are so many factors that we do not control that to hold a child to a grade based upon whether or not his mom was able to bring him to get a packet, whether or not they have internet, whether or not they have a way to turn it in, does not seem to be an equitable way to do it.”
The district also posted an FAQ document at lufkinisd.org for parents and community members.
Torres also spoke to the board about updates regarding school closures and the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the semester.
The district finished a packet distribution on Monday. The next packet distribution will look a bit different, Torres said.
It will discuss the new grading policies and changes. Principals have been given information to discuss and distribute to their campuses. Teachers have until May 8 to finalize grading and assess whether or not students who were failing have done enough of their packets to merit their grade being raised for the third nine weeks.
To close out the year, teachers will have to begin coming back on campus in small groups to gather student and teacher belongings, shut down their classrooms, print report cards and distribute disposable/consumable textbook materials.
Each child will receive their textbook materials, personal belongings, report cards and any medals and certificates they earned throughout the year. Parents will be contacted about when to pick them up or to set up a time for staff to bring the bags by the students’ house.
Texas education commissioner Mike Morath said in a phone conference with superintendents that questions regarding graduation are now being referred to the governor’s strike force, Torres said. The governor is going to look at the different options. Virtual graduations can begin at any time, but an in-person graduation must be cleared with the governor to make sure districts are planning on maintaining social distancing.
“I’m still holding out for an in-person graduation,” Torres said. “Hopefully, we can satisfy what the governor’s requirements are and move forward.”
The board also approved a motion allowing the district to waive education, principal and administrator appraisals for the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System.
