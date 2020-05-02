NACOGDOCHES — Friday marked the first day in about a month and a half that dining rooms in restaurants around the state could reopen.
While the booths and tables at some eateries again saw their regular occupants, others will have to wait as restaurateurs weigh the benefits and challenges of allowing customers inside amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Kinfolks team leader Cathy Gately said the diner had a steady stream of customers Friday as its doors reopened and an influx of calls from people asking if the restaurant had opened.
“We’re happy to see some of our regulars back,” Gately said. “We’ve had a good flow today.”
Of course, 42 days of closings and stay-home orders aren’t reversed overnight, and Gately said business wasn’t quite as busy as a pre-pandemic day, but she expects that will change, and likely within the next week.
It wasn’t just the regulars who trickled into Kinfolks throughout the day, but new faces as well, she said.
Some of those new folks, along with the steadily ringing phone, may have come because some restaurants didn’t reopen their dining areas.
Cassandra Stokes made the decision not to immediately reopen any of the three Newk’s Eatery locations she owns.
When the order to close dining areas came down from Abbott on March 19, Stokes said, she had to lay off 60% of her employees.
Friday wasn’t the right time to reopen her patios and dining rooms, though, as she is working to bring her staff back and train them on new sanitation measures.
They’re creating an entirely new staff position whose function will be making sure more stringent sanitation methods are followed.
“We’re doing it out of an abundance of caution,” she said. “We’re actively choosing not to reopen at this point.”
And that’s been a difficult call, especially as mounting costs and diminished profits have left her with a pile of debt.
The governor’s order limits dining areas to serving only 25% of capacity right now, and Stokes said that wouldn’t be enough to cover the costs of reopening.
She expects it’ll take years to recover from what was shaping up to be a good year with sales up in the first quarter.
Stokes hopes she’ll be able to pay back the loans and financial support she’s gotten to keep going during the pandemic, and is concerned that, if not, it’ll end up being a cycle of unemployment for people.
More debt means she needs to make more money. If she can’t make more money to cover the debt, she can’t afford to keep as large a staff.
“If you don’t have those sales, all those people end up being on unemployment again,” she said.
Staffing concerns aren’t unique to Stokes’ restaurant either.
Donna Finley, who owns Casa Tomas, said a large part of her staff was made up of college students, many of whom left Nacogdoches when Stephen F. Austin State University closed its campus.
Like Newk’s, Casa Tomas choose not to reopen Friday, Finley said.
The restaurant will keep the dining area closed for at least another two weeks, in part because of the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County.
Statewide, the pandemic has disrupted the supply lines and Casa Tomas has had to adjust.
“To-go containers are at a premium,” Finley said.
The restaurant has looked for new suppliers as Houston-based operations have shut down or redirected supplies elsewhere.
It’s been daunting, learning to adjust to a rapidly changing landscape and trying to keep in business, but the support the business has from the community had helped.
The “great people of Nacogdoches” were, from her time here as an SFA student, a reason she loved the town.
Little things like customers who’ve given extra tips to their staff, and who’ve offered their appreciation and support both now and in the future.
“We have support here,” Finley said.
At Butcher Boys, owner Billy Huddleston Sr. said help from the city made reopening his dining areas easy.
City employees came in and made it clear how the restaurant would need to adapt to the requirements to reopen, he said.
“It went just as smooth as could be,” he said.
Huddleston said he wasn’t concerned about exposure to COVID-19 with the reopening, based in part on what he saw from customers, who followed procedures like wearing masks.
They’d come in with their masks on, take them off to eat, finish a meal and put the masks on before leaving, he said.
Like other business owners, Huddleston has had to adapt to the outbreak. His bread-and-butter was often hamburgers before the pandemic. While he’s still selling burgers, he’s also begun selling things like ground beef and other grocery items, which he gets in bulk.
On Friday, he tried to incentivize customers to come by with an offer of strawberries and creme with their orders.
What all four restauranteurs agreed on was that the curbside pickup options aren’t likely to go away.
“Our customers love it and we don’t mind,” Gately at Kinfolks said.
Huddleston agreed.
“If they call it in and they want it, then we’ll keep doing it,” he said.
To some degree, keeping things running at some level isn’t just a purely business decision for the owners. For them, it’s a little more than just a bite to eat.
“We provide a community service,” said Newk’s owner Stokes. “We’re always going to be open, no matter what.”
