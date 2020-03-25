The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Angelina County late Wednesday afternoon.
The person was tested in a Houston-area hospital and remains in the Houston hospital. The person traveled out of state and became ill after returning to Lufkin, according to a press release from the city of Lufkin, Angelina County and the health district.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The health district is working to identify those people and places the patient may have visited in their time in Lufkin, the release said.
“The patient spent only a short amount of time back in Lufkin before seeking medical care in Houston,” city manager Keith Wright said.
The interventions the health district will employ include contact tracing and notifying those who may have come in close contact with the person, health district director Sharon Shaw said. They’ll give those individuals guidance for self-quarantining and monitoring.
"The Angelina County & Cities Health District is working closely with city and county leadership and our health care community to provide timely public health interventions in response to COVID-19,” she said.
Gerald Williamson, Lufkin’s director of public safety, said they’re pleased with how the community has responded to precautions and ask that people remain vigilant about social distancing and limiting non-essential trips out of their homes.
“We are not through this yet,” Williamson said. “It will take everyone’s cooperation to contain this deadly disease.”
“Folks, we’ve got a fight on our hands. We can no longer say that it’s everywhere else and not here,” county judge Don Lymbery said. “Please everybody take this seriously and understand the county and city are doing everything for your protection and we all need to realize that it is going to be a long battle.”
