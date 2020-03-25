Funeral homes are yet another industry suffering during the coronavirus outbreak following Thursday’s executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott limiting social gatherings to 10 people during these next several days.
Ty Shafer, owner of Shafer Funeral Home, said they are providing people with available alternatives to large funeral services during this unprecedented time.
“There are all sorts of options out there,” Shafer said. “We are not a ‘no’ funeral home. We are here to serve. We have a servant heart, and as long as we go with the guidelines of what we’re supposed to do, we can still make it meaningful and special.”
Shafer said they will host visitations by allowing only a few people in at a time, offer graveside services where people can practice social distancing or even postpone services until the executive order is lifted. He said they are working to ensure families get what they want so they can honor their loved ones.
“Everybody has been understanding, but people still want to pay their respects to their friends and neighbors. This is where funeral homes and funeral directors should be stepping up instead of backing away,” Shafer said. “We get one chance to have a service for somebody, and we’ve still got to do it the way the family wants. As long as they can honor their loved one somehow, I think families have been OK.”
Carroway Funeral Home is offering private graveside services during this time, as well as private chapel services that can be livestreamed to family and friends. Owner Roy Carroway said he’s never experienced anything like this before.
In an attempt to protect his staff and follow guidelines, Carroway said they have limited the number of staff members working in the funeral home, allowing many to work from home, and limited the number of visitors coming into the funeral home.
“When you have funerals, family comes from all different directions and all different towns. We feel like if the virus was brought in that the funeral home would be one of the first on the list to bring it in, because people are coming from all over,” Carroway said. “One thing we have to remember is there are still those who are living, and we have to protect the living.”
Gipson Funeral Home’s website lists the precautions being taken in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, including enhanced cleaning procedures and offering phone and email arrangements to meet the families’ needs.
The staff also is working with families to set up services for a later date.
“The families are responding well; they understand what’s going on. Most of them, the solution is that they’ll be having a funeral service or memorial service at a later date. They will go ahead and have a small, private family burial now, and then a full funeral service at a later time,” said general manager Ron Young. “Once everything is clear and safe, and they allow us to have as many people as we want at a service, then we will set up services for the families. We are doing anything we can to accommodate our families right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.