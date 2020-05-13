The Lufkin Capital One branch location has been closed for several weeks, causing customers difficulty in accessing their funds. A Capital One spokeswoman said the branch will open Monday.
"The safety of our associates, customers and communities has remained our top priority throughout this health crisis," the spokeswoman said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Lufkin branch was temporarily closed for deep cleaning to maintain a safe environment for all who enter our doors."
Sharon Shaw, executive director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said the district has had no communication with the company and doesn't know of any cases connected to that location.
One of the frustrations customers mentioned was that they could not even use the ATM to get quick cash. The spokeswoman said the company operates several Allpoint ATMs in the Lufkin area found through locations.capitalone.com.
Five ATM locations were visible in the city limits plus one in Huntington and one in Zavalla using this tool. The locations in Lufkin were at the CVS stores at 923 W. Frank Ave and 1204 E. Lufkin Ave., and the Walgreens stores at 1000 W. Frank Ave. and at 102 N. Timberland Drive.
The spokeswoman also encouraged customers to use the company's digital tools and other resources for self-service banking and 24/7 account access.
