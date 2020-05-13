NACOGDOCHES — Around 30% of COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County are linked to long-term care facilities and health care workers, while another 15% are linked to meat processing plants, according to data released Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“DSHS recognizes these communities as official hot spots and is actively working with each location to educate staff and take further precautions to minimize spread,” Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office officials said in a statement.
Long-term care patients accounted for 17% of cases, while 15% were health care workers.
The state reported that 31% of cases in Nacogdoches are linked to community spread, County Judge Greg Sowell said.
“That includes persons who are in the same household with each other,” Sowell said.
Because of the high amount of community spread, emergency officials are urging the public to remain diligent in social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.
About 14% of cases are listed as pending or unknown origin. Those cases include people who declined to provide information to the state.
The report given to county officials Monday night and released Tuesday afternoon was the first analysis conducted by the state health department in their effort to track the spread of the coronavirus that has sickened more than 200 Nacogdoches County residents.
State officials expect to increase testing efforts in the coming weeks at the urging of Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott on Monday announced in a phone call with county judges and mayors that all long-term care facilities in the state will test all patients and workers to identify cases and prevent further spread.
“We’ve given over 1,000 tests. This is of course an estimation,” Sowell said of current testing rates. “We know how many tests have been given at the testing center, however, tests are being given at hospitals, by private physicians, private clinics, every health care facility across Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County.”
Cases are expected to continue to rise as more businesses reopen and Abbott relaxes restrictions put in place in late March.
“The state indicated … (to) expect a surge in the coming weeks,” Sowell said. “They don’t know what that surge is going to be. I hope that at this point we don’t get into a situation where the hospitals are overrun. At this point we appear to be holding our own.”
Nacogdoches County Emergency Management has worked to secure ventilators and personal protective equipment to help prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed. In the first two weeks of Abbott’s stay-home order, it appeared that local hospitals might be “in danger due to lack of equipment,” Sowell said.
Nacogdoches Police and firefighters are conducting walk throughs of businesses to ensure state guidelines are being followed, said Jim Sevey, Nacogdoches Police Chief and interim city manager.
“We haven’t seen any major problems, and when we do encounter an incident of some sort our voluntary compliance is pretty incredible,” he said.
Abbott last week eliminated jail time — something he previously approved of in an executive order — for anyone violating social distancing protocols after a political uproar surrounding the jailing of a Dallas salon owner. But fiscal options remain on the table as a deterrent.
“There are some provisions for fines of up to $1,000,” Sevey said.
As of Tuesday night, the state has confirmed 220 cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County.
A local call center is continuing to screen patients for testing between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 936-468-4787. Testing is being arranged via drive thru stations at both hospitals and the East Texas Community Health Clinic as well as through patients’ primary care doctors.
A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
