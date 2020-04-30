Administrators at Pineywoods Community Academy have announced a plan to hold graduation amidst the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“Congratulations PCA class of 2020! We are proud of you and look forward to sharing this moment with each of you,” a press release from high school principal Lacey Coleman says. “The class of 2020 has kept us on our toes for many years. Why should graduation 2020 be any different? We look forward to celebrating you!”
The announcement says seniors and up to four family members are invited to the school during the week of May 11-15 for a scheduled time to walk the stage of PCA’s Naranjo Auditorium.
A photographer will capture this moment, and a video of each student taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas will be taken. The video of all graduates walking will be released at pcacharter.net on May 21.
Coleman said PCA personnel will be contacting senior families during the week of May 4-8 to make appointments. She asked that students make sure their contact information is updated.
Assistant director Monica Gunter said the plan was a collaborative effort among administration and staff. She said they had been looking at what other districts have announced and made a plan tailored for their students.
“We knew from the beginning that we were going to do something for the kids,” Gunter said. “We were really hoping there would be some leniency to have a regular graduation, but in the back of our minds, we knew that wasn’t going to happen.”
The goal was to give the kids the most normal experience possible, she said. While a lot of schools are waiting and postponing their graduations, PCA thought it was important to go ahead and have something to make sure students who might be leaving after graduation (to join the military, for example) would be able to be included, Gunter said.
“We’re going to be as safe as we have to in order to give the kids the best situation,” Gunter said. “They’ve missed out on so much, so we hope this turns out. We’ve had a lot of good response from it, and I hope it goes as well as all the time and effort that we’ve put into it to plan it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.