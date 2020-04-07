The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has awarded CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial a $50,000 grant to purchase ion air purification units to improve air quality in all facilities.
“Our team is extremely grateful to the Temple Foundation for this generous gift,” said Monte Bostwick, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Market president/CEO. “We cannot put into words the impact this equipment will mean for the overall health of our patients and our staff. The swiftness with which they responded to our funding request for these units is incredible. The board’s concern for the overall health and well-being of our community is evident in how they step up to fund new, innovative equipment that will aid in the care of our patients for years to come.”
A bipolar ionization unit purifies the air using ions to naturally break down unhealthy bacteria, according to product manufacturer Global Plasma Solutions. The units kill pathogens including viruses and mold, and can neutralize odors and remove airborne particulate matter, such as dust particles.
Ensuring health care facilities have clean air is one COVID-19 mitigation strategy, T.L.L. Temple Foundation president and CEO Wynn Rosser said. The bipolar ionization units are existing “air scrubber” technology that work at the air handler level to provide a systemic approach to help protect health care delivery and health care providers by scrubbing the air to kill viruses that circulate within the hospital environment.
“Common HVAC systems may not exchange the air in a room often enough to decrease potential exposure,” Rosser said. “Protecting the care giver is the No. 1 priority for health care leaders. We thought it was innovative of the CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial leadership team to seek this kind of a solution for their three facilities in our region — Lufkin, San Augustine and Livingston. This is an investment that will serve the hospitals for years to come. It should be a proof of concept for others.”
The foundation has prioritized health and human services — basic, immediate needs, for decades, but today those areas are even more important, and foundation staff have been talking to a variety of community and nonprofit organization leaders for the last couple of weeks to ensure they are up to date on needs, Rosser said.
The needlepoint bipolar ionization units were installed at the Lufkin, Livingston and San Augustine hospitals early Monday afternoon.
“Being able to purify the air throughout CHI’s East Texas facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic reduces the chances of the virus living within the facilities,” said Eric Robinson, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin president/COO. “These systems further ensure we maintain the highest level of care for our communities by allowing our teams an added layer of protection now and in the future.”
The units also reduce odors within the facilities, which aids in patient care and recovery, Robinson said.
