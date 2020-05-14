The Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Medical Task Force partnered to host a second COVID-19 testing on Thursday at Lufkin's Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
An emergency notification sent at 5 p.m. Thursday said the testing would be extended through Sunday.
Thursday's testing looked similar to the test site on May 2 — a steady stream of vehicles passing through cones directed by around 20 National Guardsman, some in a white Tychem suit and face shields as they administered the nasal swab.
However, the number of appointments in the beginning of the day seemed to have increased. Capt. Travis Seale told The Lufkin Daily News that about a dozen people were tested by 9:45 a.m. at the May 2 site.
A witness present at the May 14 testing site told The Lufkin Daily News that 22 individuals had been tested in the first 15 minutes.
“We’re trying to test as many people as possible,” Seale said. “That’s really the goal.”
Seale would not comment on the number of people tested. He said the Texas Military Department is testing across the state, and as they’ve been testing, they have developed ways to better streamline the process to make it as painless as possible for the individuals being tested.
There was a procedure established by the state and the Department of Emergency Management that the Guardsmen were trained on, Seale said.
“Every person that’s here was trained in a specific aspect of this procedure,” Seale said. “They’re medics by trade, so they’re trained by the Army on how to be medics.”
Being involved in administering widespread testing to Texans has been a rewarding and humbling experience, he said.
“The whole purpose of us here is we’re Texans helping Texans,” Seale said. “It’s important to give the governor and state officials the information they need to make informed decisions on how to open the state. To see this all come to fruition and to understand the real purpose behind this is rewarding and humbling because we are helping reopen the economy or at least give them the information to make decisions on reopening the economy.”
