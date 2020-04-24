Local small businesses are reeling from the effects of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, and reacting to government assistance, including the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Businessman Mark Hicks said, in one way or another, each of his ventures in the area has been affected by the coronavirus. Restaurants have been particularly affected with sales down by 85% at Angelina Brewing Company and Restoration Bistro.
“We have a very loyal group of individuals working in our organization,” Hicks said. “They are doing the best job they can adapting and trying their hardest to keep things going. This is just a very frustrating situation. Every restaurant in this town is suffering, some more than others. Some have closed completely while others are hanging on as long as they can. Many of these restaurants were not designed to be primarily takeout. This model just doesn’t work.”
Real estate also will potentially take a hit soon because much of the business is dependent on the ability to borrow money and get projects financed, Hicks said. As banks begin to tie up capital, it may become harder to borrow money.
Currently, local banks are still lending, and the federal government is committed to backing these financial institutions with as much support as needed, he said.
The PPP provides forgivable loans if at least 75% is used on payroll and the rest spent on rent, utilities or mortgage payments. Businesses receive an amount calculated by their expenses.
“The federal Paycheck Protection Program is a huge boon for local businesses,” Hicks said. “I was skeptical at first and had my doubts. I can say now with confidence this program is working and capital is being disbursed daily to local businesses via local and regional banks in the area.”
Hicks said he is aware of more than $100 million in PPP loans granted so far just in East Texas. This allows businesses to retain jobs and provide much-needed capital to small businesses to be able to get through this time.
However, this will not fix the situation, he said. His biggest concern for small businesses is the lag time it’s going to take to get the economy up and running again.
“We’re already seeing businesses fail, and we’re going to see a lot more if we don’t allow small business owners to open back up,” Hicks said. “If you’re concerned for your health and well being then stay home, wear a mask, do whatever you need to do. Keeping someone from opening their business and forcing them out of business just isn’t right.”
Gov. Greg Abbott began taking the steps to reopen the state on April 17. First, he allowed state parks to open on Monday. Then he allowed hospitals to resume certain surgeries, with stipulations, on Tuesday.
The governor’s retail-to-go model will take effect today, allowing certain businesses to resume operations with curbside delivery. Texans are expecting another announcement Monday with plans to open even more businesses, including restaurants, hair salons and retail outlets.
Some in the state are wondering if it will be soon enough to save the economy while some wonder if the opening is premature in terms of public health.
“We can’t just flip a switch and turn the economy back on. This is going to take months,” Hicks said. “Many businesses working on small margins will suffer and may ultimately go out of business during this time. It’s hard to say how many because small business owners are some of the most resilient people around. They endure and do what it takes to keep their businesses going.”
