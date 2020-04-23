The Angelina County & Cities Health District said Angelina County's COVID-19, the coronavirus, positive case count has risen to 33 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, 18 cases have been confirmed in Polk County and 16 cases have been confirmed in San Augustine County.
A running count on the ACCHD website says 1,673 calls have been made to the Coronavirus Call Center, 638 tests have been completed and 71 total positive tests have been confirmed in Angelina, Polk, San Augustine and "other" counties.
A total of 394 tests have been completed in Angelina County with two individuals hospitalized. San Augustine County also has one confirmed coronavirus-related death.
A dozen new positive cases were reported Thursday morning for Nacogdoches County, bringing the total to 108. An announcement from local officials said the Texas Health and Human Services acknowledged that Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola and more counties have a significant number of cases and have agreed to send a representative to discuss the matter Friday.
A total of 225,078 tests have been completed in Texas as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday with 21,944 positive cases reported and 561 fatalities. An estimated number of 8,025 patients have been reported as recovered.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
