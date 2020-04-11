A Lufkin woman is asking parents to take the time with their children during the shelter-in-place order to go out and pick up litter.
Mary Shanklin is a longtime Lufkin resident and she’s frustrated with the sheer amount of trash she sees mounting across town and in parking lots.
The city does have crews that take care of the litter on city properties and right-of-ways (public property), assistant city manager Jason Arnold said.
“We have a litter abatement crew that operates within our Solid Waste Department and our Parks Maintenance crew takes care of the majority of litter,” he said.
They also have a member that manages the litter downtown. But often they rely on civic organizations and other volunteer groups to spend time in the parks cleaning, he said.
“Look at the Walmart or Sam’s Club parking lots. People pull up to go shopping there but throw their diapers out,” Shanklin said. “I’ve gone to Schlotzky’s and saw a person throw out the fast food bags from Whataburger and then go in to get more. I don’t know where they left their trash from Schlotzsky’s.”
She and her husband take time out of the week to walk their neighborhood and clean up trash where they can. They live in a busier, older part of town and take great pride in the historic homes lining their street, but are constantly picking up the trash that drivers throw on their lawns.
“I’ve seen cars drive by on their way home and ... I don’t know if they don’t want their spouse knowing they stopped at Whataburger, but they’ll throw the whole bag out for us to pick up,” she said.
“It’s all about educating the children to break the cycle to stop this.”
She urged parents at home with their kids to take them out in the community with some gloves and trash bags as a way to keep them busy while learning an important lesson.
Her hope is that by parents teaching their children to love and respect the community, maybe they’ll avoid littering.
