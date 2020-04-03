Businesses and schools across the community are banding together to create hundreds of needed face guards for the medical community during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Kyle King worked with his personal 3D printer until he came up with a design the medical community approved of for their use and the use of others in need like first responders.
“One of the critical things we’re seeing on the news is that those protective masks are having to be reused,” King said. “I don’t think that’s the case here in Lufkin yet, but in order to protect health care workers and those on the front lines, if you can prevent any big aerosol droplets, it’s going to preserve the integrity of the masks themselves and prevent any contaminants from getting on the health care provider.”
The shields went through the approval process for both hospitals, and it began to evolve from there. King could only produce one shield every couple of hours with his printer alone, so he knew he would need help.
He reached out to Angelina College, Lufkin ISD, Hudson ISD, Stephen F. Austin State University, Lufkin Printing Company and more. The response was overwhelming.
“We use our printers most of the time to print really cool robot parts, but this is something where we can make a difference,” said Robyn Segrest, Lufkin High School CTE/information technology and robotics teacher. “If we stop one person from catching this, if we help one of our first responders, our medical community, our law enforcement guys, it’s worth it. It’s worth the resources. It’s worth the time we put in.”
Lufkin High School Principal Brandon Boyd said this was an opportunity to teach students about civic responsibility and being a good citizen. He said they always stress the importance of the partnership between the school and the community and stepping up when you have the chance to help.
“The responsibility of every school, whether it’s public or private, is to help our kids,” Segrest said. “Using this to help our community take care of our kids is a very appropriate use of school resources.”
The shields themselves are ideally disposable. They are made of an ultra thick, crystal clear, thermal laminate that is actually thicker than the floors in most hospitals, King said.
Initially, King was planning on printing about 100 masks, but the current order stands at about 730. Since his first design, King has been able to tweak the design to make it more friendly to mass production, and among all of their partners, they can produce 200 per day.
For those who would like to help but do not have access to a 3D printer, King set up a PayPal pool at tinyurl.com/r5r5qkg. In two hours, they met their initial goal of $1,000. The current pool is around $3,500.
“It’s amazing how the community has come together,” King said. “So many people are wanting to help and making sure we protect those on the front lines and that we don’t have the severity of issues some areas are having.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.