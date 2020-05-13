The Texas National Guard will begin disinfecting nursing homes as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the activation of the Guard’s Facilities Disinfection Team on Wednesday.
"The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to COVID-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic," Abbott said. "The training these Guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities."
The team was formed in coordination with Texas Health and Human Services in what Abbott’s office says will “provide a major boots to protecting Texans.”
Six teams of Guardsmen have been mobilized and sent to facilities around the state. More will be deployed soon, Abbott said.
Patients at long-term care facilities make up about 17% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County. Health care workers, including those who work at nursing homes, make up about 13% of cases.
Abbott closed long-term care facilities to visitors in March, and announced recently that every resident of such a facility would be tested for the coronavirus.
People over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions, like those who call such long-term facilities home, are at higher risk for bad outcomes from COVID-19. The disease caused by the coronavirus can lead to respiratory failure, and has killed more than 1,000 texans so far. Nursing homes and other care facilities have been identified as hot spots around the state.
The Facilities Disinfection Teams consist of Guardsmen from Joint Task Force 176, and each team is equipped with advanced personal protective equipment, ionized sprayers, and vital oxide.
The teams received training from the Texas Military Department 6th Civil Support Team, who specialize in man-made and natural disaster assessment and rapid response in hazardous environments.
