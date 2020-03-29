Angelina County has issued a stay-at-home order, effective at 11:59 a.m. Monday for all county residents.
That order will remain in effect until it is rescinded, superseded or amended, or until it expires. The current expiration date is midnight on May 1.
The changes do not implement a shelter-in-place order, a release from the Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Connor said. This does not shutter any more businesses or confine residents to their homes.
“A shelter in place literally shuts down all but essential businesses and activities,” Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said. “What we are doing allows more movement.”
The order requires any business open to the public to enforce certain safety requirements and have a written plan in place to enforce those rules, including a procedure for maintaining a six-foot distance between people and procedures for regular cleaning.
This order mandates all grocery stores, warehouse stores, big-box stores and convenience stores that sell food products, household staples or hardware supplies limit the number of customers allowed in the business at one time.
The new orders also states that all travel in Angelina County is prohibited, except for that which is for work or essential activities for health and safety.
The order further defines what travel is considered essential, including:
■ Travel to restaurant drive-ins or drive-thrus.
■ Travel to and from religious duties provided social distancing rules are followed.
The order continues the ban gatherings of more than 10 people and require that people maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals. They also ask that residents continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly.
The written plan must be presented to any peace officer who requests it.
Employers can only allow asymptomatic employees to work. All employers must monitor employees for fever, dry cough and shortness of breath at the beginning of each shift. Only those who show no symptoms are allowed to remain at work.
They will maintain the fine of $1,000 and the potential for 180 days in jail if these requirements are not followed.
The county revised its disaster declaration after Lufkin and Hudson modified disaster orders for their cities.
