Lufkin school trustees discussed the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, during an internet streamed meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said focus is shifting toward opening the district for the 2020-21 school year and if in-person reopening is going to happen.
“Right now that’s not a guarantee, but we are discussing what might have to happen,” she said.
District leadership spoke about six areas of concern regarding reopening in a recent meeting. The first was student safety and then staff safety.
Some classrooms are not geared toward keeping students six feet apart, and that might affect class sizes.
Cafeterias also are not geared that way, making nutrition services the next concern. Ideas were tossed around on how to handle food service lines like allowing a certain amount of students in at one time to eat and then ushering them to tables outside.
“We’re operating under the premise that we need to have multiple plans and prepare for the worst and hope for the best so we’ll be prepared for whatever comes,” Torres said.
Board member Hall Henderson asked if the children could eat lunch in their classrooms. Torres said these ideas are being tossed around, and input is coming from many sources.
One source is a Japanese school that has been corresponding with a Texas school as pen pals since before the outbreak. Japan has been dealing with the outbreak for several months, and they shared a 32-page document with some of the protocols they have developed.
One of the ideas to help communicate the theory of social distancing to students who are not old enough to quite understand was to place yoga mats in classrooms and teach students to stay on their own mats.
Buses also will be an issue for social distancing, and community perception will be important, Torres said.
“Parents need to know that kids are going to be safe and taken care of,” she said.
One thought would be to allow students who can participate in the online schooling to stay home to allow for further social distancing while students who don’t have online access continue to come to class.
The last concern is what to do if the area has a second outbreak. Torres said it has been predicted that there will be a second wave happening at the same time as the flu. The district is discussing protocols for that scenario and ordering materials to prepare.
Graduation plans still cannot be solidified, Torres said.
“Even though you’re going to see some of our neighbors have posted their graduation, I don’t know why they did that because we’re still waiting on guidance from TEA to say that the governor’s strike force has at least reviewed some plans,” Torres said. “Everybody has submitted to TEA and Mike Morath, the commissioner, what some ideas were for both virtual and in-person graduations.”
There are several ideas that have been discussed for Lufkin High School’s graduation, but they are waiting on the final guidance from the governor to solidify anything.
“What we’d really like to implore the governor is to at least treat stadiums the same way he’s treating national and state parks,” Torres said. “Up to five people can gather six feet away from five other people in a park, and if we were afforded the same opportunity in our stadium, we would be able to have a graduation, probably in two different groups.”
Summer school will look quite different this year because school districts are not yet allowed to let students enter the building. She said that while students need summer school because they have missed nine weeks of instruction, the school is not going to subject parents to another round of packets.
“Our parents are tired, and everybody needs a break, so we’re going to focus on the beginning of school,” Torres said.
High school will be offering a virtual summer school for credit recovery and credit advancement and some dual credit classes taught online by virtual meeting through the Edgenuity software.
Additionally, the federal government is still requiring students in bilingual classes to continue studies over a certain number of days in the summer to keep up with their language skills.
They also talked about potentially paying teachers to continue to stay in contact with students over the summer to encourage students to stay engaged and learning, especially since some of the district’s normal summer programming will not be able to happen.
Board president Scott Skelton commended teachers for their hard work this year.
“I think that many of our teachers have worked exceedingly hard during this time,” Skelton said. “If there’s any misconception that they’re not working, that’s not the case. … There are some long days being put in even though they’re not actually at the building.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.