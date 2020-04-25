Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote a poem in the 1800s titled “How Do I Love Thee?”
Let me count the ways.
Lufkin/Angelina County, you have made us proud. We are in uncharted waters that we have never been in before and, by the numbers, each one of you stepped forward and done your unselfish duties. We will get through these troubles in, prayerfully, a timely manner, and we have so many people and organizations to thank for assisting us through these past six weeks.
Our Lufkin medical teams, two hospitals, city/county health district, Lufkin police and fire departments, grocery stores, drug stores, drive-thru and takeout food vendors, every church in this city and county, hardware stores, city administrators, public safety directors, city council members, and volunteers both young and seasoned have spent untold hours planning, praying and reacting to this invisible virus.
In all my 50-plus years of community service, I have never seen more unselfish people coming together to try and slow down this invisible virus. There are so many unselfish stories to tell, and I pray that you are taking time to journal and record these humanitarian acts and someday hopefully we will have a book recognizing the unique way we chose to treat our neighbors during the months of March and April 2020.
From the first emergency call responded to by the Lufkin Fire Department, suited up in their protective gear, to the neighbors who have shared groceries, toilet items, to deliveries of medicine, to checking on the lonely, it has been an effort of love.
Thank you to every church in this city and county for your unselfish act of rearranging services so that we allowed social distancing to become a part of our new vocabulary. Our numbers reflect your cooperation, and it has not gone unnoticed.
The churches were as empty as Jesus’ Tomb on Easter Sunday morning, but it did not go unnoticed from up above or from right here in Lufkin, Texas.
We are all anxious to “get back to normal” but I am convinced it will be a slow, but steady journey. I have read some of your comments that we were insensitive to you as individuals and as businesses. Nothing could be further from the truth. If one hurts we all hurt from my viewpoint. When you cannot visit retirement centers, nursing homes, hospitals, beauty parlors, barber shops, sewing shops or gyms and exercise facilities, it is frustrating.
My prayer is that each one of these entities can start back soon and thrive once again. The reason for the rules is for the benefit of the whole group of us. There were a bunch who were frustrated with the rules. I had visits with many of you and I appreciate each person who shared, and again I hope that in time the frustration will cease and we return to somewhere we can all agree to forgive and forget.
Social distancing and masks are and will remain a real positive in our success story.
Normal is a long way off, but the journey can be pleasant if we continue to work together. We must be patient and not rush because we certainly do not want to “do it all over again.”
We have come through this with heartache, pain and sacrifice, and we have learned some valuable lessons. No. 1, God is good and life is a treasure. Bless each of you and please take time to do something this week to help someone without being asked to do so.
Think of ways to continue to “Love Lufkin.” You will be amazed what a wonderful feeling it is and the person you did it for will feel the same way.
