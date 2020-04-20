AAA Trophy has started making and selling face masks cut from T-shirts with laser machines in order to help curb the run on masks needed nationwide.
Jimmy Horton, owner of AAA Trophy, said he began thinking about this three weeks ago as he watched a national news story that said there was a shortage of masks. He began praying for help on a design, and as he walked out one morning, a friend he has gone to for other design ideas was out in the yard working on a different project for Horton.
Horton told his friend that the Lord put them together to come up with a decent face-mask design. His friend didn’t believe that, but Horton insisted and said he needed help designing a mask that was comfortable, durable and washable.
His friend drew up what would be the first model of their masks. Their blueprints have been loaded into a laser cutting machine that allows them to cut several masks at one time, then they just need to be woven together and tied by hand.
“We normally stack the shirts up … so like in this one we can put four shirts in here,” he said, gesturing at one machine. “So we can cut eight in about three minutes. And over here we can put in two shirts in there, so we cut four. So every two and a half, three minutes we can make 12 masks.
“It’s easier to put them together than it is to take them apart,” he said.
The design allows the mask to sit comfortably on the wearer’s ears without causing the soreness that elastic bands are prone to do, which is part of what Horton said he likes the best.
“We weave them together,” he said. “The only thing that’s not one piece, which we have to put in manually, is the aluminum nose piece.”
Wearers have two cotton T-shirt layers to filter any air going in and out and there is space to add in additional layers if the wearer would like to include a coffee filter or another fabric layer.
Horton also has shared his ideas with a group of people from across the country who have the same type of equipment, and together they’ve been able mass produce the masks for their communities.
As he’s perfected the process, he has sold and donated many masks in the community. Each mask is $12, he said. He donates primarily to nursing homes or to health-care workers who are in desperate need of them.
