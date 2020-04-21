Am I my brother’s keeper?
Yes you are your brother’s keeper
Gen. 4:8-11 (Ref. Gen. 4:1-16)
Giving Glory and honor to our God, Jehovah and to our lord and savior Jesus the Christ ...
We give thanks to him for another day ... praise his holy name ...
In prayer I sought the lord for the Message he wanted me to bring to you ... And this is the message I received, in the form of a question and answer. Am I my Brother’s keeper? Yes you are your Brother’s Keeper.
I must speak to the issue that is at hand ... Just as God spoke to Cain ... Where is thy brother Abel?
This along tells us that we are our brother keeper ... Simply mean to do our Brother no harm at all but to love him with the love of God. Without God you cannot love.
We can see clearly of I’ll say more clearly, what evil in ones heart can cause ...
COVID-19 ... have in effect shut the world down with this heinous disease ... that are killing people by the thousands.
Man choosing to listen to our enemy Satan, the Devil, the accuser of the brethren, rather than listen to the voice of God.
Am I my Brother’s Keeper?
Who are you? That’s the question ...
Getting to know yourself ... and who you really are ...
Do you know who your ancestors really are?
God has given his people time to restore the family in compliance to his holy will ... or are you doing as Cain did, chose to leave the present of God? Ask God to check and clean your heart of all evil, because it can cause you to be eternally separated from God ... Jesus was sent from God to preach ... repentance to humanity ... the Gospel of God ... which Jesus the Christ preached ... in believing him ... and believing that he is the only begotten son of God ... sent him to atone (die for our sins) by accepting him for your personal Savior ... walking in obedience to him you have salvation ... and eternal life abiding in you.
May this message give you the peace and assurance of your salvation in and through our lord and savior Jesus the Christ ... the anointed one ... our Savior ... from this sin curse world
May your soul accept and be filled with the holy Spirit of our living God Jehovah ... the great IAM ... peace be unto you ... may God bless you is our prayer ...
If you have questions or response please text or call ... please share with others that they might be blessed in hearing and accepting the word of the lord ...
