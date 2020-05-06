Angelina County has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 93, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
As of Tuesday, the health district said they’ve conducted 645 tests. There have been 37 recovered and one hospitalized.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 141 positive cases, out of 987 tests completed.
There are 30 positive cases in Polk County, which had conducted 186 tests as of Tuesday. They’ve had 11 recoveries.
There are 21 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 62 tests. They’ve had seven recoveries, two hospitalizations and one death.
In the “other counties,” there have been four positive cases out of 94 tests.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported two more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing their total confirmed cases to 186.
A Nacogdoches testing site has administered 985 tests as of Wednesday. An estimated 48 people have recovered and 11 have died.
