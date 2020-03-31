A fifth case of COVID-19, coronavirus was reported Tuesday afternoon by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
This person was tested through the health district’s drive-thru, health district director Sharon Shaw said. Tests through the drive-thru are conducted after being screened by health professionals at the district over the phone.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Lufkin Emergency Operations Center said the county hasn't had any fatalities to report in a comment on their Facebook page.
According to the Texas Department of Human and Health Services there have been 42,992 tests taken, 3,266 positive cases reported and 41 fatalities statewide.
