NACOGDOCHES — Two weeks ago, Irma Amie Brown was on a ventilator and the outlook seemed grim, but on Friday the coronavirus patient danced in her wheelchair as she was rolled out the front door of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Brown, 78, is the first graduate of Memorial’s new in-patient rehabilitation program for people recovering from COVID-19. She was bid farewell by well over 100 nurses, therapists, doctors and other hospital staff cheering, clapping and waiving streamers Friday morning.
“I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to thank those who have ministered to me and taken time for me. This place, this is God’s instrument to restore broken people,” Brown said Thursday by phone from her room in Memorial’s impromptu wing of the Cecil R. Bomar Rehab Center.
The unit is unique in the region in that it treats COVID-positive patients who are well enough to no longer require hospitalization but need physical and occupational therapy before they can return home.
“This disease weakens people terribly. It’s like being hit over the head with a baseball bat,” said Dr. Kenneth Jurist, the physician who oversees Bomar.
Brown said she’s not sure how she contracted the coronavirus. She vaguely remembers her husband calling 911 on April 16 — the day before their 55th wedding anniversary.
“She started going downhill after that every day,” her husband, Wilbert Brown Jr., said as he waited for his wife to come down the long hospital corridor.
The next Irma Brown knew, she woke up in intensive care at Nacogdoches Medical Center. She recovered enough to be moved out of ICU, but was still incredibly weak and unable to talk. That’s when she transferred to Memorial Hospital.
Her recovering was against the odds. Somewhere around half of intubated patients with COVID-19 don’t recover, and the disease is particularly harmful to people over 65. Some evidence has shown that African Americans, like Brown, are at higher risk for poor outcomes. But even in her late 70s, Brown has remained active and healthy.
She’s a longtime educator who taught in Virginia, New Mexico and Arizona before she and her husband moved to Texas. Most recently she began tutoring students at Mike Moses Elementary School.
“On Tuesday and Thursday I would go there and tutor and help those kids who were literally falling through the cracks,” she said.
Patients in situations like hers — too well for ICU but not well enough to go home — often go to skilled nursing facilities or in-patient rehab centers, but the spread of coronavirus has exposed a gap in the health care system.
“No one was taking patients who have COVID but weren’t well enough to go home,” said Toyia Urbaniak, program director for Bomar.
So with a plan developed by Chief Nursing Officer Christine Sutton, Memorial’s Bomar center stepped in to fill that gap.
“We got this up and running quite quickly,” Sutton said.
Health care providers didn’t want to set aside a portion of the Bomar facility and risk contaminating other patients, so they set up a special wing on the second floor of the hospital.
“It’s one of those things where you do what you have to do with what you have. Everyone deserves a chance. They deserve it and they need it,” Urbaniak said of COVID-19 patients. “They should get everything they need.”
Therapists start their day at the main Bomar center and only move to the COVID unit once they are finished there for the day.
“Nobody balked. They said, ‘This is what we have to do,”’ Jurist said of the staff reaction to working with infectious patients.
Brown said the care she received was impeccable and she always felt like staff truly cared about her needs.
“All of the therapists, the occupational therapists, the physical therapists, the speech therapists, they have all shown that they are interested in me. I’m not treated like a person with a stigma because of the virus,” Brown said.
She and her husband know about fighting stigmas surrounding the ill. Wilbert Brown, who has a PhD. in education, was longtime director of Health Horizons, which began to help East Texans infected with HIV/AIDS. The health services is now named Brown Family Health Center in his honor.
Wilbert Brown seemed choked up as he saw his wife in person for the first time in weeks.
“I’m overjoyed,” he said.
Providing rehab services to people with COVID-19 can be challenging. Therapists and nurses dress in full personal protective gear. Speech therapy, something needed by Irma Brown and others who have been intubated, is especially difficult while wearing a mask.
“It sounds really awful, but when you consider a little over a week ago I couldn’t talk at all, then the noise that I’m making isn’t really that bad,” Brown said of her voice.
