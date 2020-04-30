Angelina County has confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 54, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said they’ve conducted 550 tests so far.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 97 positive cases out of 859 tests completed. There are 20 positive cases in Polk County, which has had 172 tests. There are 19 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 51 tests.
In the “other counties," the district is reporting four positive cases out of 86 tests.
Nacogdoches County reported an additional 10 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 158 people. Half are in the city and half in the county, they said.
Four of the new cases are from long-term care facilities and two are from a household with previously reported cases.
There was a male between zero- and nine-years old, a male between 10- and 18-years-old, a woman between 19- and 20-years old, a man and woman in their 30s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s.
