Communications between the city of Lufkin, Angelina County and the Angelina County & Cities Health District show mixed opinions regarding the health of the county.
City and county officials have told constituents that the data released by the health district supports the reopening, at least in part, of the county. Doctors and health officials disagree, and have pleaded their case with the city.
Emails between city manager Keith Wright and health district administrator Sharon Shaw have suggested the two are seeing a different story. In recent days, Wright and Shaw have said they have different goals.
“Is that restriction justified? Right now, it’s hard to say it is, based on what we’re seeing,” Wright said. “At first we thought we were going to have this apocalyptic death rate and all of these people were going to get sick and so it was something we felt was justified. But now, can we still justify that?”
The city has rationalized this mindset by looking at local figures that fail to show the large-scale community spread that health officials have warned about for months. As of press time Friday, there were 23 positive cases of COVID-19; eight had recovered and seven were recovering at home, while the remaining eight had not been characterized.
The health district has kept information on patients close to its chest, citing HIPPA laws, which dictate the release of patient information. However, this tight-lipped approach resulted in both the city of Lufkin and Angelina County including provisions in their stay-at-home orders that require the health district to release that information to the cities.
This is why, on April 2, the city released a chart detailing the gender, age range, exposure source, treatment and outcome of the county’s first eight coronavirus cases. It was this move that prompted Shaw to email Wright, telling him he’d violated HIPPA and the trust of the community.
“This information was not released to you by the health district,” Shaw wrote. “The info is not correct, not current and should not be posted. … This is not ethical and you have violated the trust of our community. … We will be providing only a positive case count number in the future.”
“Municipal governments have a duty of responsibility we take seriously,” Wright responded. “But, make no mistake. Our number one goal is to protect the residents of the city and its first responders. We will not delay, bury or gloss over one shred of information the citizens of Lufkin need in order to protect themselves.”
The rate of spread in the community has seemed slow compared to other areas. The 23 cases were confirmed over a three-week period in which the health district said it was receiving numerous calls and testing extensively. Shaw believes the worst is yet to come and projects that cases will rise in the coming month.
Questions have been raised throughout the community about whether the number of confirmed cases in Angelina County is a realistic data set, especially when compared to the numbers from Nacogdoches County, where there have been 82 cases and six deaths.
Shaw believes Nacogdoches’ numbers are a reason to be concerned about reopening the city because it could result in the spread from the sick neighbors to the north.
The health district covers three counties, Angelina, Polk and San Augustine.
Polk and San Augustine have 14 cases each and San Augustine has had one coronavirus related death.
By Friday, the health district had conducted 491 tests for all three counties, not including tests taken with personal doctors, at hospitals or at out-of-town testing facilities, Shaw said. There have been 54 positive results, including three positives from other counties.
Together, the three counties had a population of 145,073 in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There are two testing locations between the three counties, Shaw said.
They’ve answered 1,527 calls at their call center.
This means the health district has answered calls from 1% of the population and conducted tests on .33% of the residents, including 55 from “other counties.”
Of the 491 tests, 10% were positive.
Nacogdoches County has taken 1,900 calls at its call center and conducted 628 tests on the county’s 65,204 residents.
That means they’ve answered calls from 2.9% of their population and conducted tests on 1% of their population.
Of the 665 tests, 12% were positive.
“The differences are you’re looking at a more ill population, perhaps,” Shaw said. “Perhaps they were ahead of the spread behind us by a couple weeks. They had that two-week incubation period. We may be two weeks behind Nacogdoches for all we know. It’s hard to judge.”
Amy Mehaffey, a public information officer for the city of Nacogdoches, said she believes the highly skilled staff and volunteers at the call center have refined their screening protocols.
“Therefore, in theory, they have refined what the virus ‘looks like’ in our community,” she said. “Although the symptoms are largely traditional, the fact that they have expanded their protocols means they have a higher probability of tests coming back positive.”
Nacogdoches also has access to labs in the county that can turn test results around in 24-28 hours, Mehaffey said. The health district relies on state or private labs that Shaw said can take between five and 10 days to return results, and those results are not always accurate.
Many Lufkin Daily News readers raised questions about these results overall, saying they had been told by neighbors or friends that there were more positive cases in Angelina County that were not reported.
In response to an open records request, Shaw called The Lufkin Daily News regarding her transparency and offered to answer questions about the spread of COVID-19 and the health district’s testing and reporting procedures.
“We had a situation where the first test was negative,” Shaw said. “Under whatever conditions that was collected, whatever that situation was, labs are not perfect. Human beings are not perfect, the individual may have been vomiting or had other activities going on where the test may have been compromised. Then two or three days later a positive comes back. It has nothing to do with hiding information or not being transparent, it’s waiting on the document.”
She said they had six people confirmed with paper, from a laboratory. But she said she knew of more, one that she had verbally confirmed but not with documentation.
“The state of Texas, even the Tyler regional office, has not gotten that piece of paper and so it would behoove me to be honest and not report until I have a documented lab test in my possession and not go on hearsay or a family comment,” she said.
She said that people tested in hospitals or at other drive-thru operations may have been told they’re positive, but that would not show up on the official county report to the state until the documentation made it to the health district.
The city responded to a similar open records request by providing a set of emails between Wright and Shaw on March 31. They also answered a second request on April 2.
In the March 31 email, Wright expressed concern about not reporting a positive case that involved an employee of a doctor on the Health District Board of Health.
“Sharon, I am concerned that not reporting it as a positive, when we know it is, may have the appearance of being less than transparent,” he said.
“I spoke with my Epidemiology Team and we have not received written documentation of a positive result on the individual you spoke of,” Shaw said. “Yes, we had a verbal and it appears credible. But at this time, we will operate based on protocol, which is to release addresses upon written lab notification of a positive communicable disease.”
“Then we need to request the written notification from the lab or hospital,” Wright said.
These same concerns were echoed on April 2, when the two argued over the release of certain patient information. Wright questioned Shaw’s silence in reporting positive cases during what he believed to be a threat to the city’s first responders and residents.
“We are particularly concerned for the thin explanation for the delay in disclosing the case of one patient when you and others knew he had tested positive on two occasions,” Wright said.
There was no response recorded from Shaw to this allegation.
“I’m fully confident in the integrity of my agency and how we perform,” Shaw told The Lufkin Daily News. “I’m fully confident in our partners that we work with, that we’re all working toward the same goal and the same benefit. I see no validity in any hidden agenda. The hidden agenda is this is a serious event and people will die.”
