I am sure each one of you are of the same opinion about our present health environment — confused and concerned. We are now into at least week three of the awareness of this virus, and my prayer is that you are taking the issue seriously and doing your part to stall the progress and keep yourself and your family as protected and sheltered as you possibly can.
We have never been down this particular path and everyone is adjusting as more information is released and shared.
My compliments to our local information sources for teaming together to form a solid line in the sand to stall the exposure in our city, county and region.
Your city of Lufkin team has been very involved in the communication process and I commend our city manager Keith Wright, director of public safety Gerald Williamson, police chief David Thomas, fire chief Jesse Moody, deputy city manager Bruce Green and assistant city manager Jason Arnold for their unselfish time to meet, share ideas and listen to local health officials and state and national authorities to create a plan to get our citizens through these troubling times.
Together we will make it. We must be unselfish and listen and react to the moving targets we have been challenged with so far. Thank you to our religious community for being ahead of the curve and adjusting your church gatherings to a plan that does not include worship services as usual.
I know this is difficult and different, especially in this Season of Lent leading up to Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. Each of your decision makers serves our Risen Lord and with that always in mind we will make it through this valley.
I have been in the public service arena for more than 50 years and it is very heartwarming to once again see our great city pulling together and making joint decisions together to slow this virus down and protect our total population.
Together we will make it to a stronger and better time and it does not go unnoticed that each one of you are doing your part to safely travel these troubled waters. Keep up the positive work and please watch out for your neighbors and those who need help making it through each and every day.
You do not have to go visit, but at least give them a call or a text message to let them know you care and stand ready to help if they request. Bless you all!
The Jess Huff story on the hazardous waste site proposed on state Highway 103 east in San Augustine County bothers me a bunch.
Lake Sam Rayburn is a treasured water source and beautiful recreation site and anything that could impair this body of water for future water supply or recreation activity should be rejected.
I have discussed this issue with our state representative, Trent Ashby, and he is in full agreement that this proposed waste site is a risky idea fraught with potential problems for our region.
Please contact our State of Texas Railroad Commissioners and let them know your feelings on this proposed site. The commissioners are: chairman Wayne Christian, Ryan Sitton and Christi Craddick. The mailing address is Railroad Commission of Texas, P.O. Box 12967, Austin, Texas 78711-2967. Your input is important for East Texas.
In this Season of Lent please remember the reason for the season. Turn to your friends and neighbors and remember who and how He died for each one of us. Also remember He conquered death and lives!
Bless each and every one of you and have a great Easter!
