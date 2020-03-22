Lufkin’s once thriving small business community is facing a frightening situation as social distancing removes customers from their stores.
Tara Watson-Watkins, president of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, is encouraging local support for those businesses more than ever.
“Now more than ever, we have to come together as a community and help support each other,” she said. “We are fighters, we are survivors and we overcome this adversity. … With the new edict that Governor Abbott has put in place on restaurants, etc., it is time to get behind our local businesses and restaurants.”
The Chamber created the Facebook group “Angelina County: COVID-19 Updates,” which allows local businesses to interact more closely with the community to explain how they’re doing during the pandemic.
“We have also been showcasing our eateries that are investors daily, showing their curbside delivery service,” Watson-Watkins said. “We are highlighting retailers and trying to promote their online sales as well as many of them doing home delivery for goods.”
Many small restaurants have opened drive-thrus or traded dine-in areas with takeout and delivery. Some small businesses like the boutiques that line First Street in Lufkin have moved to online sales to promote better safety and health locally.
For those small businesses that are hurting, the Small Business Administration has designated the COVID-19 outbreak a qualifying event for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. They have opened up money for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and some nonprofits suffering substantial economic injury from the economic downturn.
Substantial economic injury means the business is incapable of meeting its obligations or to pay its ordinary operating expenses, the administration said.
Larry Cain, director of the Small Business Development Center at Angelina College, said the organization is ready to assist business owners with loan applications.
“Please be assured that our work promoting your business will continue with the same diligence as always,” Watson-Watkins said. “In fact, we are getting really creative on ways to be able to help promote our retailers and restaurants so that the public knows you are still open. Contact us and let us know how we can help market your business on Facebook and stay active during this global crisis.”
