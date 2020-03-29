The city of Lufkin modified its emergency declaration to further restrict day-to-day activities in the city on Friday in light of the threat posed by the COVID-19, coronavirus.
Hudson took it a step further on Saturday, issuing a stay-at-home with guidelines spelled out in a 10-page declaration.
Angelina County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Monday. Guess what? The agenda says they’ll be talking about extending work furloughs in light of the ongoing disaster declaration.
Lufkin and Angelina County are the regional health care hub of Central East Texas. We’ve got two major hospitals, a Veterans Administration outpatient clinic, various specialized treatment facilities, a hospitality house, assisted living centers and several nursing homes. The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s website says, ‘‘Lufkin has the reputation for excellent health care and cutting-edge medical technology.’’
Our medical community is taking the situation seriously. They’ve asked our government leaders for more restrictions due to an influx of patients with COVID-19-like symptoms, according to a press release from the city of Lufkin.
“The modified order is being done because of the increase in symptoms and issues that our local health care providers are seeing,” Gerald Williamson, Lufkin’s director of public safety, said. “This order should decrease the rate of infection, which apparently has not been affected enough by our current order.”
Those violating the order face up to a $1,000 penalty or the potential for up to 180 days in jail.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Worldwide infections surpassed the 650,000 mark with more than 30,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world in reported cases with more than 115,000. Confirmed deaths in the U.S. surpassed 2,000 on Saturday as the coronavirus continues its unrelenting spread around the globe.
And yet, too many of our neighbors in East Texas aren’t taking this situation seriously, at least based on their social media comments. Many called Hudson’s decision ‘‘stupid’’ or ‘‘an April Fool’s joke.’’ Some expressed concerned about spending that much time with their family, while others wondered about the toilet paper supply.
Dr. Sid Roberts’ column on this page paints a somber picture of what’s going to happen if we don’t start treating this like the acute health care emergency that it is.
Enforcing the fines and jail time may help with East Texans’ lack of concern about the disease. If so, great. It’s better than the alternative — making all those end-of-life decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.