The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual, according to the outlook released by Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project.
The group, led by Phil Klotzbach, predicts 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes (category three or higher with 115-plus mph winds).
This is higher than the 30-year average taken from 1981-2010 of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. However, it is comparable to last year’s rates of 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” Klotzbach said. “As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”
Hurricane season typically runs from June through November, but storms can occasionally develop outside those months, like Subtropical Storm Andrea in May 2019 or Tropical Storm Arlene in April 2017, according to The Weather Channel.
If the coronavirus pandemic is not cleared up by the time the hurricanes start rolling in, there will be more stress on the emergency management system than there already is, Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner said.
“Everyone is pretty much maxed out now,” Conner said. “It’s something we hope doesn’t happen, but there’s always a possibility of it happening.”
When Conner heard the news last week, he said his first thought was, “Surely both of those can’t hit us at the same time.”
He hasn’t released any plans yet because the coronavirus is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. However, he said the county will do what they always do during hurricane season to make sure that East Texans have accurate information if a hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico.
“We usually start monitoring about 96 hours out, whether it’s going to hit Galveston or Louisiana,” Conner said. “How we deal with it really depends on how we will be affected. If it’s going to be a direct hit on Galveston, of course we’re going to be a lot more affected by it than if it hits into Louisiana. Right now we’ll just play it by ear and see what happens.”
The county and city would have to decide on how they react to evacuees if the coronavirus is still being fought at the time of a hurricane. Angelina County is typically a pass-through county, meaning residents would shelter people if necessary, but evacuees are sent as far away from the coast as possible.
Angelina County has the capability of sheltering about 2,000 people, he said. Last year, the county did not open a shelter. However, Nacogdoches County sheltered about 175 people during Hurricane Harvey, Conner said.
Right now, we just have to take educated guesses until more information becomes available, Conner said.
J. Marshall Shepherd, a leading international expert in weather and climate, wrote a piece for Forbes talking about how the looming hurricane season and current pandemic might interact if they intersect.
“The peak of the season tends to be in the early weeks of September,” Shepherd writes. “Mid-August to mid-October is when we can expect roughly 74% of tropical storm days, 87% of category 1-2 hurricane days, and approximately 95% of category 3-5 (major) hurricane days in the Atlantic hurricane season. Though the season actually ‘starts’ on June 1, water temperatures and atmospheric shear conditions are generally more favorable later in the season.”
While the pandemic is currently raging, Shepherd is hopeful it will start to wane in the coming weeks to months, he writes. That would leave a significant gap in time between the peak of season and the pandemic’s end. However, he writes that this prediction is still somewhat speculative.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is very similar to hurricane season in some ways. Hurricane warnings are often downplayed or ignored in the same way that I am observing with messaging about social distancing,” Shepherd writes. “Federal, state and local resources are fully engaged with COVID-19. A Hurricane Michael or Harvey scale event would likely be a debilitating event if the COVID-19 situation has not improved. Even if improvement happens, the fallout from COVID-19 in the healthcare, first responder, economic and emergency management communities will remain.”
The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang wrote a piece with input from many states on whether or not states will open community tornado shelters amid the coronavirus crisis.
“Hundreds in the United States have died and tens of thousands are being treated as the novel coronavirus continues to spread,” the piece reads. “Social distancing remains among the top priorities of medical experts, who recommend individuals come no closer than six feet to others in an effort to slow the virus’ spread. Schools and workplaces have been shuttered as social gatherings and religious ceremonies are forgone. But there’s one activity that can’t be done remotely via the Internet, and it’s a matter of life or death: storm sheltering.”
Some states, including Texas, have not yet come to a decision, but some are very clear: The illness caused by the novel coronavirus should not stop you from going to a community storm shelter.
Klotzbach and The Weather Channel urged people to be prepared and on the lookout for updated information.
The 1992 season produced only six named storms and one subtropical storm. However, it also produced Hurricane Andrew, a major storm that devastated South Florida as a Category 5.
The 1983 season produced only four named storms, but it also produced Hurricane Alicia, a Category 3 that hit the Houston-Galveston area and rivaled the fatalities of Andrew.
“In other words, a season can deliver many storms but have little impact, or deliver few storms and have one or more hitting the U.S. coast with major impact,” a report from The Weather Channel said.
